Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016 ACTION LETTER CITY CHARTER REVIEW COMMISSION COUNCIL COMMITTEE ROOM

5:30 p.m., November 15, 2016



Members present for roll call: Mike Atcheson, John Beaudoin, Gladys Bratton, Lenny Cacchio, Brad Cox, Fred DeMoro, Jim Devine, Jose Ruiz, Terry Trafton and Ron Williams.

Members absent for roll call: Michael Dayton and Paula Derks

Staff Liaisons present: Brian Head, Denise Chisum, Stacy Lombardo

Call to Order:

The November 15, 2016, City Charter Review Commission was called to order by Chairman Bratton, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 220 SE Green Street, in the Council Committee Room. Notice had been provided by posting the meeting notice with a tentative agenda, at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting, at both entrances into City Hall. A copy of the agenda was also placed on the City’s website.

Roll Call:

1. APPROVAL OF NOVEMBER 1, 2016, ACTION LETTER.

On motion of Commissioner DeMoro and second by Commissioner Beaudoin, the Commission voted unanimously 10-0 (Commissioners Dayton and Derks “Absent”) to amend the Action Letter for November 1, 2016 by removing the word “unanimously” on page 4 in reference to the 9-1 vote to have the Missouri Municipal League review the proposed charter amendments. Motion passed.

On motion of Commissioner Trafton and second by Commissioner Atcheson, the Commission voted unanimously 10-0 (Commissioners Dayton and Derks “Absent”) for approval of the amended Action Letter for November 1, 2016. Motion passed.

2. DISCUSSION OF PREAMBLE:

The sub-committee members are Commissioners Devine, Cox and Beaudoin. The subcommittee submitted the following as a proposed amended Preamble “We, the People of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in order to secure the benefits and advantages of constitutional home rule under the Missouri Constitution, do affirm our commitment to self- governance and aspire to create an economically vital community committed to equal opportunity, citizen participation, diversity and a sustainable high quality of life where families and businesses thrive and hereby establish this Charter for the better government of our City.”

A motion was made by Vice Chairman Williams and second by Commissioner DeMoro, to accept the amended Preamble. After discussion, the motion and second were both withdrawn.

On motion of Vice Chairman Williams and second by Commissioner DeMoro, the Commission voted unanimously 10-0 (Commissioners Dayton and Derks “Absent”) for approval of the amended Preamble with the exception of changing the word “sustainable” to “to promote” to now read “We, the People of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in order to secure the benefits and advantages of constitutional home rule under the Missouri Constitution, do affirm our commitment to self- governance and aspire to create an economically vital community committed to equal opportunity, citizen participation, diversity and to promote a high quality of life where families and businesses thrive and hereby establish this Charter for the better government of our City.” Motion passed.

3. BALLOT LANGUAGE:

Proposed ballot language was submitted for discussion. Discussion included but was not limited to:

-Three options were submitted for discussion by Mr. Brian Head, City Attorney. One option had eleven questions that were combined by article; one option had seven questions that were combined by broad subject matter, and one option had one question for the entire amended charter. -Article 3.15 should be a standalone question. -Transparency -Should a narrative be included as part of the final report. -Review of a table that was submitted by the last Charter Review Commission. It was suggested to add a column to it to explain why (rationale or justification, comments or Commission discussion) and take out the three middle columns. This document would be seen only by request; it wouldn’t be at the ballot box for review. -Documents given to the Commission from outside sources.

On motion of Commissioner Trafton and second by Commissioner Atcheson, the Commission voted unanimously 10-0 (Commissioners Dayton and Derks “Absent”) that the final packet to be submitted to City Council will consist of a transmittal letter, the red lined Charter, the list of pros and cons, and the action letters. Motion passed.

Continued discussion of ballot language included but was not limited to:

-The concern initially was having too many questions on the ballot but when they were combined, they became confusing. -The results from the last charter review ballot questions showed that the electorate paid attention to each question and voted on them individually. -It was easier to understand the 11 questions than it was to understand the 7 questions. -When the questions get vague, complicated or confusing then it will be a no vote by the electorate. If they don’t understand it, they won’t vote for it. -Important that the ethics code stand alone. -Domino effect of Articles 3 & 4. If one passes and the other one doesn’t then you won’t have the balance of power that this Commission was trying to achieve.

On motion of Commissioner Atcheson and second by Commissioner DeMoro, the Commission voted 9-1 (Commissioner Trafton “No”, Commissioners Dayton and Derks “Absent”) to use the 11 question ballot language with the addition of the Preamble (approved earlier in the meeting). Motion passed.

4. ROUNDTABLE:

The next meeting is November 29 to review the final packet before sending it to City Council on December 8 or 15. The December 6 meeting has been cancelled.

Adjournment:

The November 15, 2016, City Charter Review Commission meeting was adjourned by Chairman Bratton at 6:54 p.m. at City Hall, 220 SE Green Street, Council Committee Room.

Action Letter by Stacy Lombardo, Public Works Administrative Assistant, Recorder.





