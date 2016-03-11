City Council Action Letter, Thursday, October 20, 2016



Thursday, October 20, 2016 6:15 PM City Council Chambers City Hall 220 SE Green Street Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816) 969-1000 REGULAR SESSION NO. 16

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor Rhoads called Regular Session No. 16 to order at 6:34pm.

INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL

Councilmember Moreno arrived at 6:37pm. Councilmember Carlyle arrived at 6:39pm.

Present: 7 - Councilmember Rob Binney Councilmember Trish Carlyle Councilmember Phyllis Edson Councilmember Craig Faith Councilmember Diane Forte Councilmember Chris Moreno Councilmember Diane Seif

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Dave Mosby

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

ACTION: On motion of Councilmember Binney, second by Councilmember Forte, the coucil voted unanimously (Councilmember Carlyle, Moreno and Mosby "Absent") to approve the published agenda.

1. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

There were no Public Comments.

2. COUNCIL COMMENTS:

There were no Council Comments.

3. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA:

ACTION: On motion of Councilmember Binney, second by Councilmember Seif, the coucil voted 4 "Aye", 1 "No" (Councilmember Binney) and 3 "Absent" (Councilmember Carlyle, Moreno and Mosby) to approve the Consent Agenda Items 3. A & B.

A. 2016-0610 Mayor's Appointments: Arts Council: Appoint Jonathan Kitchin, term to expire 7-22-18 and Hopper Thomas, term to expire 7-22-17

Planning Commission: Appoint Herman Watson, term to expire 4-15-19 Water Utilities Advisory Board: Appoint Kyle Gorrell, term to expire 3-1-19

ACTION: On motion of Councilmember Binney, second by Councilmember Seif, the coucil voted 4 "Aye", 1 "No" (Councilmember Binney) and 3 "Absent" (Councilmember Carlyle, Moreno and Mosby) to approve the Mayor's Appointments as part of the Consent Agenda.

B. 2016-0617 Liquor License for Fringe Beerworks

ACTION: On motion of Councilmember Binney, second by Councilmember Seif, the coucil voted 4 "Aye", 1 "No" (Councilmember Binney) and 3 "Absent" (Councilmember Carlyle, Moreno and Mosby) to approve this liquor license as part of the Consent Agenda.

4. PROPOSED ORDINANCES:

A. BILL NO. 16-222 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF A MISSOURI HIGHWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO STATE BLOCK GRANT AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, AND THE MISSOURI HIGHWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION, GRANTING FEDERAL FUNDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $2,232,789.00 FOR LAND ACQUISITION FOR RUNWAY 18-36 EXTENSION AT THE LEE'S SUMMIT MUNICIPAL AIRPORT. (BOAC 10-10-16) (PWC 10-10-16)

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Edson, seconded by Councilmember Seif, that Bill No. 16-222 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 7998. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 6 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Edson Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Absent: 2 - Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 7998

B. BILL NO. 16-223 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF AN AIRPORT AID AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, AND THE MISSOURI HIGHWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SUPPLEMENTAL NO. 4, GRANTING STATE FUNDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $124,044.00 FOR LAND ACQUISITION FOR RUNWAY 18/36 EXTENSION AT THE LEE'S SUMMIT MUNICIPAL AIRPORT. (BOAC 10-10-16) (PWC 10-10-16)

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Faith, seconded by Councilmember Seif, that Bill No. 16-223 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 7999. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 7 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Edson Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 7999

C. BILL NO. 16-224 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AWARD OF RFQ 2017-302 TO ANDERSON SURVEY COMPANY, INC. AND TO POWELL AND ASSOCIATES, LLC FOR ON-CALL YEARLY PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYING SERVICES. A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TWO POSSIBLE ONE-YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS. (PWC 10-10-16)

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Moreno, seconded by Councilmember Binney, that Bill No. 16-224 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 8000. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 7 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Edson Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 8000

5. PUBLIC HEARINGS (Sworn):

A. 2016-0620 PUBLIC HEARING - Appl. #PL2016-157 - SPECIAL USE PERMIT for a bed & breakfast homestay - 200 SW Madison St.; Patricia Stiefferman, applicant ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Binney, seconded by Councilmember Faith, to direct staff to present an ordinance approving Application #PL2016-157 - SPECIAL USE PERMIT for a bed & breakfast homestay - 200 SW Madison St.; Patricia Stiefferman, applicant, subject ot staff's letter dated October 7, 2016, Condition 1. The motion carried by a unanimous vote (Councilmember Mosby "Absent").

B. 2016-0573 PUBLIC HEARING - Appl. #PL2016-145 - REZONING from R-1 to PMIX and CONCEPTUAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Village at View High, approximately 74 acres located at the northeast corner of SW View High Drive and SW 3rd Street; Engineering Solutions, LLC, applicant

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Carlyle, seconded by Councilmember Forte, to direct staff to present an ordinance approving Application #PL2016-145 - REZONING from R-1 to PMIX and CONCEPTUAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Village at View High, approximately 74 acres located at the northeast corner of SW View High Drive and SW 3rd Street; Engineering Solutions, LLC, applicant, subject ot staff's letter dated

September 23, 2016, Conditions 1 & 2. The motion carried by a unanimous vote (Councilmember Mosby "Absent").

C. 2016-0574 PUBLIC HEARING - Appl. #PL2016-146 - PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Village at View High Apartments, generally located at the northeast corner of SW View High Dr. and SW 3rd St.; Archview Properties, LLC, applicant ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Forte, seconded by Councilmember Seif, to direct staff to present an ordinance approving Application #PL2016-146 - PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Village at View High Apartments, generally located at the northeast corner of SW View High Dr. and SW 3rd St.; Archview Properties, LLC, applicant, applicant, subject ot staff's letter dated September 23, 2016, Conditions 1 - 5. The motion carried by a unanimous vote (Councilmember Mosby "Absent").

D. 2016-0571 CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING - Appl. #PL2016-149 - REZONING from AG and CP-1 to PMIX and PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN - The Residences at Echelon, approximately 24 acres located at the northwest corner of SW M-150 Hwy. and SW Hollywood Dr.; Engineering Solutions, LLC, applicant.

(Note: This Public Hearing was continued from October 20, 2016 per Council's request.)

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Faith, seconded by Councilmember Forte, that this Public Hearing for Application #PL2016-149 - REZONING from AG and CP-1 to PMIX and PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN - The Residences at Echelon, approximately 24 acres located at the northwest corner of SW M-150 Hwy. and SW Hollywood Dr.; Engineering Solutions, LLC, applicant, be continued to the November 3, 2016 City Council Regular Session. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 4 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Seif

Nay: 3 - Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Edson Councilmember Moreno

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

6. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. BILL NO. 16-225 AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A SPECIAL USE PERMIT FOR A BED & BREAKFAST HOMESTAY IN DISTRICT RP-2 ON LAND LOCATED AT 200 SW MADISON STREET FOR A PERIOD OF TEN (10) YEARS, ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 10 WITHIN THE UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE, FOR THE CITY OF LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI. ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Forte, seconded by Councilmember Seif, that Bill No. 16-225 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 8001. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 7 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Edson Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 8001

B. BILL NO. 16-226 AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A CHANGE IN ZONING CLASSIFICATION FROM R-1 TO PMIX ON APPROXIMATELY 74 ACRES LOCATED AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SW VIEW HIGH DRIVE AND SW 3RD STREET AND APPROVING A CONCEPTUAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR VILLAGE AT VIEW HIGH, ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE NO. 5209 FOR THE CITY OF LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI.

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Binney, seconded by Councilmember Forte, that Bill No. 16-226 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 8002. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 7 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Edson Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 8002

C. BILL NO. 16-227 AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A CHANGE IN ZONING CLASSIFICATION FROM AG AND CP-1 TO PMIX ON LAND LOCATED AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SW M-150 HIGHWAY AND SW HOLLYWOOD DRIVE AND APPROVING A PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR THE RESIDENCES AT ECHELON ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE NO. 5209 FOR THE CITY OF LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI.

ACTION: Due to the continuation of the Public Hearing, this ordinance has also been continued to November 3, 2016.

D. BILL NO. 16-228 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING REDEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF LEE’S SUMMIT AND PARAGON STAR, LLC, FOR THE I-470 AND VIEW HIGH TAX INCREMENT FINANCING.

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Seif, seconded by Councilmember Forte, that Bill No. 16-228 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 8003. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 6 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Nay: 1 - Councilmember Edson

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 8003

E. BILL NO. 16-229 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING REAL ESTATE AGREEMENTS FOR THE TRANSFER OF CITY PROPERTY FOR THE I-470 AND VIEW HIGH TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN.

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Carlyle, seconded by Councilmember Forte, that Bill No. 16-229 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 8004. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 6 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Nay: 1 - Councilmember Edson

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 8004

F. 2016-0633 Presentation - Chapter 100 Conceptual Incentive Request - Village at View High Multi-Family Residential

The developer provided a very brief update to their request for the Chapter 100 Incentive Policy. They will bring the matter back to Council for approval at a later date.

This Other Business - Presentation was received and filed.

G. 2016-0634 Presentation - Chapter 100 Conceptual Incentive Request - Residences at Echelon Multi-Family Residential Project.

Due to the continuation of the Public Hearing and Ordinance for this project, the applicant requested continuation of this item to November 3, 2016.

This Other Business - Presentation was continued to the City Council - Regular Session due back on 11/3/2016

H. BILL NO. 16-230 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE FIRST AMENDMENT TO TAX INCREMENT FINANCING AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF LEE’S SUMMIT AND TODD GEORGE MARKETPLACE, INC.

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Faith, seconded by Councilmember Carlyle, that Bill No. 16-230 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 8005. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 7 - Councilmember Binney Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Edson Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 8005

I. BILL NO. 15-238 Second Reading of AN ORDINANCE APPROVING REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT [N] FOR THE NEW LONGVIEW TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN AND ACTIVATING THE COLLECTION OF TAX INCREMENT FINANCING REVENUES THEREIN. (NOTE: Second Reading. First Reading was done on December 17, 2015.)

ACTION: A motion was made by Councilmember Forte, seconded by Councilmember Carlyle, that Bill No. 15-238 be adopted and numbered Ord. No. 8006. The motion carried by the following vote:

Aye: 6 - Councilmember Carlyle Councilmember Edson Councilmember Faith Councilmember Forte Councilmember Moreno Councilmember Seif

Nay: 1 - Councilmember Binney

Absent: 1 - Councilmember Mosby

Enactment No: Ord. No. 8006

7. COMMITTEE REPORTS (Committee chairs report on matters held in Committee):

There were no Committee Reports.

8. COUNCIL ROUNDTABLE:

Councilmember Binney advised there will be a public forum discussion on October 29, 2016 for the outdoor performance space.

Councilmember Faith wished Ms. Christine Bushyhead a happy birthday.

9. STAFF ROUNDTABLE:

There was no Staff Roundtable.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Mayor Rhoads adjourned the City Council Regular Session at 11:40pm.

Mayor Rhoads adjourned the City Council Regular Session at 11:40pm.

For your convenience, City Council agendas, as well as videos of City Council and Council Committee meetings, may be viewed on the City's Internet site at "www.cityofls.net".







