Summit Pointe Elementary will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special event scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 3. The celebration is combined with the school’s Fine Arts Night featuring choir performances, art displays and activities for children. Refreshments will also be served.





The event is open to the community. Current and former staff members, students and families are especially invited to attend. Summit Pointe is located at 13100 E. 147th St., Kansas City. The school opened in fall 2007. To watch the school’s 10th anniversary music video, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-eE5iFJ-xy8U290MkJxMGxxNWM/view?ts=585aae8a.