Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » 15th Annual Rotary/CASI ChiliFest Returns Oct....

15th Annual Rotary/CASI ChiliFest Returns Oct. 14 to Lee’s Summit

15th Annual Rotary/CASI ChiliFest Returns Oct. 14 to Lee’s Summit

September 23, 2017

The Downtown Lee’s Summit Rotary Club in partnership with the Sunrise Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit is sponsoring the 15th Annual Charity Chili Cook Off Contest. The local contest is also co-sponsored by the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI). This year’s contest will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 on SE Green Street (City Hall Plaza) in downtown Lee’s Summit starting at 10:00 am. Then at 12 noon the public is invited to enjoy tasting Chili, Salsa, and Wings for a donation of $5. Funds raised from the event will go to the local non-profit Pro Deo Youth Center plus a portion of funds raised will go fight Polio.

Steve Whitsitt, President of the Downtown Lee’s Summit Rotary Club, said that there would be free children’s activities including a “bounce house,” and face painting.  Whitsitt also reported that the Sunrise Rotary Club would have a hamburger and hotdog stand. In addition to soft drinks beer will also be sold. BJ the DJ will provide music and commentary.

The Rotary Moto is “Service above Self.” Three local Rotary Clubs serve the Lee’s Summit community, the nation, and the world. Worldwide, Rotary’s has 34,000 clubs and over 1.2 million members.

The Lee’s Summit Downtown Rotary Club Club meets weekly for an after work social hour including a short business meeting followed by a program speaker. The meetings are held at the Lee’s Summit Firefighters Association building, 322 SE Douglas St. at 4:45 PM Tuesday afternoons. The Sunrise Rotary Club meets for a 7:15 am breakfast and program at the Gamber Community Center, 4 SE Independencee Ave., Lee’s Summit. Persons wishing more ChiliFest information may contact Steve Whitsitt, 816-525-9137 or email: steve@gomers-ls.com. 



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,704
Lee's Summit Man Killed In Early Morning Crash
Page Views: 2,698
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 2,102
KC man, 22, charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting of off-duty Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr, in Westport
Page Views: 977
Randal Branden Simmons
Page Views: 951
Jackson County names new Deputy Director of Corrections
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit Resident and Hunting Sports Plus member Dave Young
Lee's Summit Resident and Hunting Sports Plus member Dave Young
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio