The Downtown Lee’s Summit Rotary Club in partnership with the Sunrise Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit is sponsoring the 15th Annual Charity Chili Cook Off Contest. The local contest is also co-sponsored by the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI). This year’s contest will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 on SE Green Street (City Hall Plaza) in downtown Lee’s Summit starting at 10:00 am. Then at 12 noon the public is invited to enjoy tasting Chili, Salsa, and Wings for a donation of $5. Funds raised from the event will go to the local non-profit Pro Deo Youth Center plus a portion of funds raised will go fight Polio.





Steve Whitsitt, President of the Downtown Lee’s Summit Rotary Club, said that there would be free children’s activities including a “bounce house,” and face painting. Whitsitt also reported that the Sunrise Rotary Club would have a hamburger and hotdog stand. In addition to soft drinks beer will also be sold. BJ the DJ will provide music and commentary.





The Rotary Moto is “Service above Self.” Three local Rotary Clubs serve the Lee’s Summit community, the nation, and the world. Worldwide, Rotary’s has 34,000 clubs and over 1.2 million members.





The Lee’s Summit Downtown Rotary Club Club meets weekly for an after work social hour including a short business meeting followed by a program speaker. The meetings are held at the Lee’s Summit Firefighters Association building, 322 SE Douglas St. at 4:45 PM Tuesday afternoons. The Sunrise Rotary Club meets for a 7:15 am breakfast and program at the Gamber Community Center, 4 SE Independencee Ave., Lee’s Summit. Persons wishing more ChiliFest information may contact Steve Whitsitt, 816-525-9137 or email: steve@gomers-ls.com.