2018 57th Annual Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast

The 57th Annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast, co-sponsored by more than thirty area Mayors, will be held Thursday morning, March 1st in the Grand Ballroom of the downtown Kansas City, Missouri Convention Center, beginning at 7:30 a.m. through 9:00 a.m. - several hundred persons are expected to attend. Guest speaker will be Lamar Hunt, Jr., owner of the Kansas City Mavericks hockey team.





The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast organization was founded in 1961 by Kansas City, Missouri banker Clair Schroeder and then Kansas City, MO Mayor H. Roe Bartle to emphasize ethics, morality and spirituality in business, the professions and government. Over the years thousands of individuals have attend and taken part in the Annual Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfasts.





This year the Breakfast will benefit the non-profit Sheffield Place of Kansas City, a place that has helped homeless mothers and their children for more than 26 years.





Tickets and reservations are $50.00 each, table of 10 $500.00 at www.kccmpb@aol.com (on-line payment and reservations with a credit card) or call 816-863-0992.