Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
2018 Mayor's Character Breakfast Opens...

2018 Mayor’s Character Breakfast Opens Reflections Of Character Award Nominations

2018 Mayor's Character Breakfast Opens Reflections Of Character Award Nominations

September 16, 2017 

Lee’s Summit Cares, a local nonprofit that coordinates the Community of Character program, has announced a call for nominations for its 2018 Reflections of Character Awards. Chosen nominees will be recognized at the annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast on Jan. 25.

The awards are designed to recognize local individuals who demonstrate strength of character in their daily lives. Character traits that are recognized include Courage, Perseverance, Kindness and more. To be selected as an award recipient, the nominee must live or work in Lee’s Summit. Nominations must be submitted by Oct. 10.

If chosen, award recipients and their guests receive an invitation to the annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast. Following a keynote speaker, each award winners’ story is read aloud before they are called onstage to receive their award from the Mayor.

Lee’s Summit CARES director and host of the Mayor’s Character Breakfast, Rachel Nelson-Segobia, emphasizes the importance of recognizing character within the community. “The individuals receiving these awards tend to think of themselves as average citizens who aren’t doing anything special, but the truth is they inspire others around them with the values they infuse into their everyday life. Lee’s Summit Cares’ Community of Character recognizes the difference that individuals like these can make within the wider community.”

The 15th annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast will be held Jan. 25, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. at the Pavilion at John Knox. To nominate an individual for the Reflections of Character Award, visit www.LSCares.org/character, email RSegobia@rediscovermh.org or call 816-347-3298.


