24th Annual Corporal Michael E. Webster Memorial Blood Drive September 25, 2017

Captain Scott A. Shipers, commanding officer of Troop A, announces the 24th Annual Corporal Michael E. Webster Memorial Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017, in the meeting room at the Department of Natural Resources - Kansas City Regional Office, 500 NE Colbern Road, in Lee’s Summit.

The blood drive is an annual event held to raise awareness about the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cpl. Michael E. Webster was killed on October 2, 1993, by a drunk driver while standing next to a vehicle he had stopped for a traffic violation. The Patrol, along with the American Red Cross and the Department of Natural Resources will host the statewide blood drive to emphasize the seriousness associated with alcohol-related traffic crashes. Blood is an essential element, which may help to save someone’s life that has been involved in a traffic crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and the employees of Troop A would like to invite the public to come by the Department of Natural Resources Office and donate blood.

Anyone who would like to donate blood can call 855-733-2767, or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter TroopA (no space) to schedule an appointment. For additional questions or to find other blood drive locations call Sergeant Collin Stosberg at Troop A.

Donors will receive a coupon for 50% off up to 6 Worlds of Fun tickets which can be redeemed on any Friday or Sunday before October 30, 2017.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”







