4th Annual Celebrity Roast & Toast for the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum fires up October 2





Russ Berlin



The Historical Society of Lee’s Summit’s Celebrity Dinner & Roast is back and this year Russ Berlin will be roasted and toasted and it’s all for a good cause.





The fourth annual event is a fundraiser for the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum, a 501(c)3 non-profit and will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 6:30 to 9:30pm at The Stanley. Kathy Smith, Executive Director of the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit’s says she and the Board were overwhelmed with the community support last year and are looking forward to an even bigger event this year.



This casual evening, catered by Summit Hickory Pit, is a chance for guests to have some fun with a very special Lee’s Summit individual, Russ Berlin. Russ is well-known as the co-founder and conductor of the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra and as an inspirational teacher of hundreds of area students. During his 30 years as an instrumental music teacher, the Lee’s Summit R-7 district earned a national reputation for its outstanding orchestral program. He continues working with outstanding young musicians as music director and conductor of the Academy Orchestra of the Youth Symphony of Kansas City. He is the recipient of the Missouri Music Educators President’s Award for Distinguished Service to Music Education in the State of Missouri and the Lee’s Summit North High School Silver Shoe Award for making a significant difference in the lives of students. He has been recognized as the 2004 City of Lee’s Summit Citizen of the Year Award and by the city of Lee’s Summit for outstanding leadership on behalf of the city and state.





The Celebrity Roast & Toast will also include a silent auction and cash bar. There are limited seats available so purchase tickets soon. Tickets may be purchased for $65 each at the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum on Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm and Saturdays from 10 to 4pm with cash, check or charge or at Cameron’s Home Furnishings with cash or check.