Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
A Delicious, Charitable Shindig

September 2, 2017



Brandon Simpson serves Roberta McArthur, director of One Good Meal, and her husband Jim McArthur, after they dropped off extra tables for a fundraiser at Jazzy B's Diner being held for local agencies Sept. 1-7.




If you need an excuse to try a new barbecue joint, this is a good time to head to Jazzy B’s Diner. 

This week owner Brandon Simpson is celebrating one-year of serving “fusion barbecue” to Lee’s Summit with The 7 Day Shindig that will share a portion of daily profits with local not-for-profit agencies. 

He said his wife, Azure Simpson, wanted to throw a big party for him to note the one-year anniversary, but he didn’t want it to be about him. He appreciated the support the community had given him, especially through the winter when there were some lean times. 

“I’m just grateful I made it through a year,” Simpson said. “When I needed help, people in the community helped.” 

Opening Jazzy B’s Diner was an ambition of Simpson, who played football and studied food and restaurant management at Northwest Missouri State University. He graduated in 1999 with a business plan to open in Kansas City’s 18th & Vine Historic District, But the $1.2 million price tag on its launch was too daunting. 

Instead, he worked in the industry managing corporate restaurants. He next took a couple of sales jobs, one selling pianos. He said there he learned how to really talk to customers. Then the recession that rocked the economy left him jobless. 

In 2010 he decided to strike out on his own, gearing up to start Jazzy B’s Food Truck, which would allow him to start at a much lower cost than a fixed location.  

He built his reputation at big events and with catering. He still uses the food truck for that purpose. 

The menu is broader than traditional barbecue, “On the street it’s called fusion barbecue,” Simpson said. He said it’s known for crab cakes, seafood, and vegetarian dishes as well. 

While he’s busy running his small business, it’s difficult to give time to volunteering. so this is his way of contributing to agencies like Pro Deo and One Good Meal. 

“The light needs to shine on them so people know the good work they do,” Simpson said. “This is the best way I can help out.” 

Agencies that will benefit from the Shindig: 

Sept. 1: Pro Deo Youth Center 

Sept. 2: Lee’s Summit Social Services 

Sept. 3: Langsford Boys Home 

Sept. 4: One Good Meal 

Sept. 5: Historical Society of Lee’s Summit 

Sept. 6: Community Action League 

Sept. 7:  Got Art
 
There is to be live music four nights during the week, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 3 and 7 and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. 

A dinner special, inspired by Simpson’s appearance on the Food Network BBQ Blitz Show in 2015, features a smoked beef tenderloin with wine reduction, bacon-wrapped asparagus and new potatoes, will be available during limited hours each day. 
The diner at 1803 N.E. Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 1-2, and Sept. 7, and closing at 8 p.m. Sept. 3-6. For more information go to: jazzybsdiner.com or Jazzy B’s Diner on Facebook. Or call 816-272-0654 for reservations. 

Roberta McArthur, director of One Good Meal, said she was one of the first local non-profits approached by the couple with the idea for the fund-raiser.  She is helping organize the event.
 
She had met Simpson at a Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce function, tried the restaurant and now she and her husband are great fans. She praises the shrimp po’boy. 

McArthur said One Good Meal had 300 pounds of hamburger donated to the agency and she turned to Simpson on what to do with it. He cooked up Cajun-smoked meat loaf so One Good Meal could hold a party/fundraiser and made a tidy profit. 

“He was my best friend forever, that man knows what to do with meat,” McArthur said. “His brisket makes you happy you have a mouth.” 



