SCA Students (and mascot) thank SCA Dad Todd Osgood for his service in the United States Air Force as they celebrate his retirement





Summit Christian Academy (SCA) was delighted to greet SCA Dad Todd Osgood recently after he retired from the United States Air Force. After spending a year as a Hospital Administrator in Qatar, Osgood had been commuting to Scott Air Force Base in St. Louis for the past year and a half and is now home for good.





Mr. Osgood was greeted in the SCA hallway by students who thanked him for his service, a banner, and the SCA Eagle Screech.