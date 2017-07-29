A Phone Call That Could Save Lives July 29, 2017

By Claire Tadokoro Tribune Intern

Families and friends are not always equipped to provide the necessary care that their senior citizen or disabled relative requires. While more and more resources are ever available to assist vulnerable loved ones, numerous instances of physical and emotional abuse occur at the expense of those who are defenseless.

For those who have concerns about possible abuse, there is a statewide number that can help. 1-800-392-0210

The Missouri Abuse/Neglect Hotline can, quite literally, be the difference between life and death.

“When someone calls the number, the state will come out and investigate suspected abuse and neglect,” Missouri Coalition for Quality Care (MCQC) Vice President Chad Jordon said.

This applies to both in-home care and residential living situations.

In 2017 alone, over 70 cases of nursing home violations have been documented in Missouri. Jordon describes the abuse and neglect in these instances as “egregiously poor.”

Twelve of these cases were in the Kansas City region.

In one instance, a Kansas City nursing home had no procedure in place to accurately take a head count during a fire alarm. Consequently, a cognitively impaired resident left the premises during one such instance.

The resident was later found in a wooded field dressed in an undershirt, sweatshirt, cardigan, pants, and socks with no shoes. At the time the temperature was a mere 2 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -8 degrees.

“They could have frozen to death,” Jordon said.

More of these violations can be found at http://www.mcqc.com/nursinghomes/nursinghomeviolations.html.

Jordon helped create MCQC back in 1989 and has been involved in the all-volunteer organization ever since.

“Previously, there was no advocacy organization in existence strictly made of advocates for senior citizens and individuals who are handicapped,” he said. “It’s designed for two things. We want those individuals to be able to remain in their homes as long as possible with services like in-home care, personal care, and deliveries. If they have to go into a residential living or a nursing home, we want them to have good care and be appropriately taken care of.”

With a statewide membership, Jordon said they are striving to ensure that better care and accountability is obtained. Part of this can be helped by being aware of signs of abuse such as weight loss and bruises, and being attentive to how the loved one describes their care.

The critical component, Jordon said, is knowing the hotline.

“Most people don’t even know it exists,” he said.

Again, that number is: 1-800-392-0210.

To learn more about MCQC, visit www.mcqc.com or call 1-888-262-5644.





