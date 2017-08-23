Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » A Raytown Man Dies after Suffering a Medical...

A Raytown Man Dies after Suffering a Medical Emergency While Driving

A Raytown Man Dies after Suffering a Medical Emergency While Driving

August 23, 2017

By Sgt. Jimmy Wolsey
Raytown Police Department

On 08/23/17 around 9:54 AM, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Blue Ridge Blvd., regarding a motor vehicle crash. 

Upon arriving the officers observed that only one pickup truck was involved and that the crash appeared to be minor. It was discovered that the driver of the pickup truck appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.  

Officers discovered that the driver was not breathing and CPR was initiated.  

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Randall Battagler, a 65 years old man, of Raytown was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

NOTE:
Randy Battagler was the owner/publisher of the Raytown Times. Was the previous press room manager for Web Leader Press in Lee's Summit for John Ivey at Lakewood Business Park. Battagler helped acquire the Jackson County Advocate for Mr. Ivey.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 7,113
Lee's Summit Police Officer Killed In Overnight Shooting In Westport
Page Views: 769
Press Conference 8/17 11 AM / PRO DEO Youth Center Announcement. Immediate help is needed.
Page Views: 743
Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Lee’s Summit
Page Views: 677
Funeral Services Set For Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr
Page Views: 606
Lee’s Summit R-7 to cancel school on Monday, Aug. 21, due to solar eclipse
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit Releases Findings of Multi-Family Housing Study
Lee’s Summit Releases Findings of Multi-Family Housing Study
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio