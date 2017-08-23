A Raytown Man Dies after Suffering a Medical Emergency While Driving



By Sgt. Jimmy Wolsey Raytown Police Department





On 08/23/17 around 9:54 AM, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Blue Ridge Blvd., regarding a motor vehicle crash.





Upon arriving the officers observed that only one pickup truck was involved and that the crash appeared to be minor. It was discovered that the driver of the pickup truck appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.





Officers discovered that the driver was not breathing and CPR was initiated.





The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Randall Battagler, a 65 years old man, of Raytown was transported to an area hospital where he later died.





NOTE:

Randy Battagler was the owner/publisher of the Raytown Times. Was the previous press room manager for Web Leader Press in Lee's Summit for John Ivey at Lakewood Business Park. Battagler helped acquire the Jackson County Advocate for Mr. Ivey.