Beginning Friday, March 9, 2018 , the Missouri Department of Transportation will close several roads and ramps in the Route 50 and Route 291 interchange in order to complete sections of the bridge and build a new roundabout. This will be a significant impact to traffic accessing downtown Lee’s Summit via Route 291.

Access to Downtown Lee’s Summit will be closed for several weeks

Motorists will encounter the following changes beginning Friday, March 9:





The ramp from westbound Route 50 to southbound Route 291 will be CLOSED through March 30 so crews can complete the bridge and tie into the new section of roadway. The detour for traffic is to continue to 3rd street, access Route 50 eastbound then onto southbound Route 291.





· Access to and from downtown Lee’s Summit from Route 291 will be CLOSED through May 11. Consider Route 50 to 3rd Street as an alternative route.





· Access to Blue Parkway from northbound Route 291 or southbound from Jefferson Street will be CLOSED through May 11.





· In addition to traffic shifts, the left turn from southbound Route 291 to eastbound Route 50 will remain CLOSED.





Access to Harris Park Community Center will remain available via southwest 6th Street and SE Blue Parkway. We will expect an increase in traffic at available intersections. All other remaining traffic patterns are unchanged.





By closing this portion of roadway, crews will be able to quickly build and re-open this section of the project in time for pool season, summer festivals and summer programs at Harris Park Community Center. It will also help shorten the overall project timeline, which is currently scheduled to finish in October.





https://app.oxblue.com/open/ modot/cams Keep an eye on this project’s progress using the our OxBlue webcam:





This work is part of larger project to reconstruct the Route 291 overpass bridges into a diverging diamond interchange. The intersection of Blue Parkway, the north outer road to US 50 Highway, and Jefferson Street will be reconstructed as a roundabout. Learn more on the project site.





The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts, follow posted speed limits and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes during construction and maintenance work.





And remember, every work zone is a NO PHONE ZONE.











