Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Affordable Health Screenings Coming to...

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Lee's Summit, October 12, 2017

September 30, 2017 

Residents living in and around the Lees Summit, Missouri can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.  

Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church will host this community event on 10/12/2017.  The site is located at 28901 E Colbern Rd in Lees Summit.

Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.  Free parking is also available.  

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.  Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com.  Pre-registration is required.



Page Views: 3,160
Lee's Summit Man Killed In Early Morning Crash
Page Views: 2,662
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 971
Letter to the Editor from Senate Candidate Hillary Shields
Page Views: 491
Preventing Youth Suicide
Page Views: 461
Hearing Health Associates Expands to The Medicine Shoppe; Announces National World War I Museum and Memorial Sponsorship
