Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Lees Summit

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Lees Summit

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Lees Summit

January 20, 2018

Residents living in and around the Lees Summit, Missouri can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.  Lakewood Way Community Church will host this community event on Jan. 29, 2018.  The site is located at 1150 Ne Woods Chapel Rd in Lees Summit.

Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.  Free parking is also available. 
 
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.  Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com.  Pre-registration is required.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,685
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer named Missouri High School Principal of the Year
Page Views: 589
Shooting Leaves One Wounded, Three Arrested In Raytown
Page Views: 577
#practices4life January 2018
Page Views: 566
Cops On Top Fundraiser
Page Views: 487
Meet A Maverick #5 Troy Donnay
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Burn Ban Issued for Lee's Summit
Burn Ban Issued for Lee's Summit
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune