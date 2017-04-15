Lee's Summit Tribune

Home » News » AG Hawley Announces Guilty Verdict of Jackson...

AG Hawley Announces Guilty Verdict of Jackson County Sexual Predator

April 20, 2017 

Jury finds illegal alien guilty on all counts

On April 19, 2017, a Jackson County jury found defendant Isidro Cruz-Basurto, 33, of Kansas City guilty of four (4) counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree and two (2) counts of child molestation first degree. From 2012 to 2014, Cruz-Basurto molested a 7-year-old girl. When questioned, the defendant said he was conducting private medical exams in his bedroom to test if anyone else was abusing the victim. The defendant faces up to life imprisonment on each sodomy count, up to fifteen (15) years imprisonment on each molestation count, and a total minimum of at least forty (40) years.

“It took the jury less than an hour to return a guilty verdict on all six counts,” Hawley said. “I attribute that to the diligent and meticulous work of our attorneys, and I am proud of their efforts to seek justice. My hope is the people of Jackson County can rest a little easier knowing this dangerous criminal is behind bars and away from their children.”

The Honorable Kevin D. Harrell will sentence the defendant on June 8, 2017. The case was tried by Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz of the Office of the Attorney General upon request of the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.


