Aimee Fresia, art teacher at Prairie View Elementary, was recently named the Missouri Art Education Association (MAEA) Elementary Art Educator of the Year.





The winner of the state-wide award is selected by his or her peers as an exemplary educator who displays outstanding leadership, commitment to teaching and accomplishments in the classroom and state organization. Mrs. Fresia will be honored at the MAEA Awards Ceremony, scheduled for April 6 in Branson.





An art educator since 2000, she began teaching at Prairie View Elementary in 2007, also serving as a traveling art teacher at Richardson, Meadow Lane and Summit Pointe Elementary Schools. Before coming to Lee’s Summit R-7, Mrs. Fresia taught at Johnson Elementary in the Hickman Mills School District from 2000 through 2007. Within Hickman Mills, she was named the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2003.





Mrs. Fresia has been published nationally on several occasions, including two articles in “Arts and Activities” and one in “Scholastic.” She earned her bachelor’s of fine arts degree from the Kansas City Art Institute, her bachelor’s degree in education from Southeast Missouri State University and her master’s degree in teaching from Webster University.



