ALDI to Reopen in Lee's Summit

ALDI, one of America’s Favorite Grocers, has been remodeled and is ready to open.

ALDI is known for bringing customers the best of their weekly must-haves at prices up to 50% less than traditional grocery stores.

To celebrate the reopening of the third newly renovated store in the Kansas City market, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. on September 6th at the store.

After the ceremony, ALDI will give golden tickets to the 1st 100 shoppers, each containing gift cards of various amounts.

Guests will also be invited to enter the Produce for a Year sweepstakes.

ALDI’s renovation was based around consumer demand for a modern and convenient shopping experience.

ALDI intends to remodel 20 stores in the Kansas City metro area by 2019.

ALDI is located at 600 SE Oldham Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.