Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
All Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools are cancelled on...
All Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools are cancelled on Thursday, Jan. 11.
January 11, 2018
Due to inclement weather, all Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools are cancelled on Thursday, Jan. 11.
The decision to cancel school is based on student safety and takes road conditions and extremes in temperature and wind chill into consideration.
New Business In Downtown Lee’s Summit, Just Frame It Ltd
