Application Review Process Conducted by the City Council on May 11, 2017 May 5, 2017

Establishment of Speaking Order:

All candidates must be present in the City Council Chambers at 6:00 PM and introduce themselves to Denise Chisum, City Clerk. She will be positioned at her desk in front of the City Council Dais. Each applicant will draw a number from the box indicating their order of presentation to the City Council later that evening.

The City Clerk will establish the speaking order list based upon the lottery drawing and present that list to the Mayor and City Council.

Speaking to the City Council as an Applicant: Each applicant will be called upon to speak for a five-minute period by the Mayor in the same order as established by the City Clerk

A five-minute timer will be set for each individual. A count-down clock will be shown on the screen to help the applicant stay within the time limit.

The comments are to be made without the assistance of visuals, such as a PowerPoint slide or overhead projection. City Council Questions to the Applicants: Upon completion of the five-minute presentations by all applicants, the Mayor will conduct a question/answer period between the City Councilmembers and the applicants.

In total, there will be a 60 minute period allotted to City Council questions and applicant responses.

The City Councilmembers will ask their questions as briefly and succinctly as possible to allow time for the respondent.

The City Councilmembers’ questions will be directed for a single designated applicant; a group question to all applicants consumes meeting time and may diminish the availability of questions for other Councilmembers.

Applicant responses will be limited to a three-minute period.

The Mayor will declare the question and response period completed, when appropriate. City Council Selection Process: Upon completion of the question and response period, general discussion may occur regarding the merits of the applicants.

Following deliberation, the Mayor will ask for nominations. A City Councilmember may nominate one of the applicant participants as the next District 4 Councilmember. (Staff will have a sample motion available in writing in the packet form.) Upon hearing no further nominations the Mayor will declare nominations are closed.

The Mayor will conduct a roll call vote based upon the motion or motions made to nominate an applicant.

If there are not 4 votes for a single applicant, only the applicants with the two highest total votes will remain as eligible applicants for nomination. The Council will continue voting until a single applicant receives 4 votes.

The applicant receiving four affirmative voice votes from the City Council will be named as the District 4 Councilmember to serve a term to expire on April 2018.





