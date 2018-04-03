April 3, 2018 Municipal Election Details

Tuesday, Apr. 3, 2018 is a municipal election day in Lee's Summit.





The terms for this election will be held for one councilmember in each of the four Lee’s Summit City Council Districts and for Municipal Judge Division 243, each for a four-year term. There will also be one additional seat in District 4 for a two-year term. Candidates (listed in the order they will be on the ballot) are:

Mayor Ron Williams, Bill Baird and Robert "Rob" Binney

District 1 Diane Forte and Robert Dye

District 2 Trish Carlyle and John Elkin

District 3 Diane J. Seif and Jose H. "Beto" Lopez

District 4 Fred E. DeMoro and Casey Crawford

Judge Dana M. Altieri





Lake Lotawana

Candidates for Lake Lotawana Aldermen, all for a two-year term are:

Ward #1 Larry Byrne

Ward #2 Lanny Maness

​Ward #3 Jan Rase





Greenwood

Candidates for Greenwood Mayor and Aldermen, all for two-year terms are:

Mayor Levi Weaver

Alderman Ward 1 Diane Orsita, Scott Hogsett and Jacqueline Megee

Alderman Ward 2 Kyron McClure, Dennis Edwards and Kerry Fulton





LS R-7 Board of Education

Four candidates have filed for two positions on the Lee's Summit R-7 School District Board of Education. Filing closed for R-7 Board of Education candidates on Jan. 16.





Candidates (listed in filing order) are John R. Schuler, Julie A. Doane, Ryan N. Murdock and Michael W. McMenus. Mrs. Doane is currently serving as the Board of Education’s vice president. Incumbent Board member Adam Rutherford did not file for re-election.





Board of Education members are elected to three-year terms during at-large elections.