Jeff David, CPCU, LUTCF will present the workshop on Alphabet Soup of Medicare Insurance will be held Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Truman Medical Center Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road Kansas City, MO, 64139.





The workshop is encouraged for anyone about to turn 65 who will be receiving Medicare, as well as anyone who would like to learn about the program more in-depth.





The workshop will go over the following:

• Medicare Part A and Part B

• Medicare PPOs and HMOs

• How Medicare Supplements fill coverage gaps

• Plus Plan F and D (prescription drug coverage





The event is for educational purposes only, and no plan-specific benefits or details will be shared.

Those interested must RSVP by June 8, 2017. Please call 916-404-8045.

Attendees will enter through the Lakewood Care Center (south side). Visitor parking is in Lot J. Truman rooms are on the 1st floor.