Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Are You Turning 65 Soon?

Are You Turning 65 Soon?

May 27, 2017

Jeff David, CPCU, LUTCF will present the workshop on Alphabet Soup of Medicare Insurance will be held Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Truman Medical Center Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road Kansas City, MO, 64139. 

The workshop is encouraged for anyone about to turn 65 who will be receiving Medicare, as well as anyone who would like to learn about the program more in-depth.

The workshop will go over the following:
• Medicare Part A and Part B
• Medicare PPOs and HMOs
• How Medicare Supplements fill coverage gaps
• Plus Plan F and D (prescription drug coverage

The event is for educational purposes only, and no plan-specific benefits or details will be shared.
Those interested must RSVP by June 8, 2017. Please call 916-404-8045. 
Attendees will enter through the Lakewood Care Center (south side). Visitor parking is in Lot J. Truman rooms are on the 1st floor.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,460
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 2,617
Man charged in I-70 crash previously sued City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,959
Auditor Galloway raises concerns with unaccountable taxing districts in city of Harrisonville
Page Views: 1,158
Fringe Beerworks, A Unique Experience in Lee's Summit's Historic Downtown
Page Views: 772
Orchestra Members to Perform at Carnegie Hall
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Injury accident at SE 2nd Street and SE Green
Injury accident at SE 2nd Street and SE Green
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio