On May 28, 2017, at approximately 12:35 a.m., troopers responded to the 200 block of West Lincoln Street, to assist the Slater Police Department with an armed disturbance call.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, later identified as Charles Townsend, 30, from Slater, fired a shotgun at a Slater police officer as he arrived on scene.

The officer shielded himself behind his patrol vehicle and waited for other officers to arrive.

Troop A S.W.A.T. responded to the scene and the suspect failed to surrender. Townsend began shooting at the S.W.A.T. vehicle and troopers on scene who returned fire.





At approximately 7:21 a.m., gas canisters were deployed and Townsend surrendered. He was taken into custody and transported to Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall, for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.





He was later transported to the Saline County Jail where he is being held on $250,000.00 cash only bond.





The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall Police Department and the Slater Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Don Stouffer formally charged Townsend with the following:





- Assault, first degree (special victim)

- Armed criminal action

- Resisting arrest

- Unlawful use of a weapon





The above charges are a mere accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.



