Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Assault Suspect Arrested In Saline County

Assault Suspect Arrested In Saline County

Assault Suspect Arrested In Saline County

May 28, 2017

MSHP News Release

On May 28, 2017, at approximately 12:35 a.m., troopers responded to the 200 block of West Lincoln Street, to assist the Slater Police Department with an armed disturbance call.  

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, later identified as Charles Townsend, 30, from Slater, fired a shotgun at a Slater police officer as he arrived on scene.  

The officer shielded himself behind his patrol vehicle and waited for other officers to arrive.  

Townsend barricaded himself in the residence.

Troop A S.W.A.T. responded to the scene and the suspect failed to surrender. Townsend began shooting at the S.W.A.T. vehicle and troopers on scene who returned fire.  

At approximately 7:21 a.m., gas canisters were deployed and Townsend surrendered. He was taken into custody and transported to Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall, for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.  

He was later transported to the Saline County Jail where he is being held on $250,000.00 cash only bond. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall Police Department and the Slater Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Don Stouffer formally charged Townsend with the following:

 - Assault, first degree (special victim)
 - Armed criminal action
 - Resisting arrest
 - Unlawful use of a weapon

The above charges are a mere accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.  



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,460
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 2,617
Man charged in I-70 crash previously sued City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,959
Auditor Galloway raises concerns with unaccountable taxing districts in city of Harrisonville
Page Views: 1,158
Fringe Beerworks, A Unique Experience in Lee's Summit's Historic Downtown
Page Views: 772
Orchestra Members to Perform at Carnegie Hall
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Governor Greitens Announces New Department of Labor Director
Governor Greitens Announces New Department of Labor Director
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio