KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday, January 3 announced the appointment of Timothy Garrison as Interim United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. His appointment will take effect on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.





“Timothy Garrison has served this country admirably as a Marine for 14 years and as a federal prosecutor for a decade,” said Attorney General Sessions. “He has gone after drug traffickers and gangs and he’s the kind of leader we need as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. In this new role, he is well positioned to tackle violent crime and keep the people of Missouri safe.”





Garrison has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the district’s Springfield office since 2007, prosecuting interstate and international drug trafficking, murder, money laundering, and other offenses.





Garrison is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve. His military service has taken him to duty stations across the United States, as well as Iraq and Afghanistan. Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Garrison was a prosecutor in the Marine Corps, and received Army JAG School’s trial advocacy award.





Garrison is a recipient of the Missouri Bar Foundation award for appellate advocacy before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. He received a B.S. from Drury University, and a M.P.A. and J.D. from the University of Missouri.