Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Attorney General Hawley Announces Guilty Plea...

Attorney General Hawley Announces Guilty Plea in Public Corruption Case

Attorney General Hawley Announces Guilty Plea in Public Corruption Case

October 5, 2017

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced today that Cooper County Clerk Darryl Kempf has pled guilty to stealing.

Kempf was accused of leasing a 2014 Toyata Tundra on behalf of Cooper County using county funds. He then improperly used county funds to pay off the reminder of the lease. In addition, he asked his deputy clerk to sign an affidavit saying the truck was being given to him and had the vehicle titled in his name in the Columbia license office. Because it was a gift, Kempf did not have to pay sales tax on the vehicle.

Per a plea agreement, Kempf was sentenced to 6 months in the Cooper County Jail. The sentence was suspended, and Kempf was placed on 2 years of court-supervised probation. As a condition of probation, Kempf will pay restitution in the amount of $4,843.20 to Cooper County and $797.78 to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Kempf also tendered his resignation, effective immediately, as part of the plea agreement.

“My Office has zero tolerance for Missourians who abuse their power,” Hawley said. “I promised to fight public corruption—and that is just what I am doing.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Locke Thompson.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,459
Kimberly Lynne "Kimmie" Harris
Page Views: 2,863
Preventing Youth Suicide
Page Views: 2,858
Gemesha Thomas Memorial Service
Page Views: 2,728
John Charles Graham, Sr
Page Views: 1,501
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Intersection of SE Hamblen and SE Bailey Roads Set to Close Temporarily on March 2
Intersection of SE Hamblen and SE Bailey Roads Set to Close Temporarily on March 2
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio