Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced today that Cooper County Clerk Darryl Kempf has pled guilty to stealing.





Kempf was accused of leasing a 2014 Toyata Tundra on behalf of Cooper County using county funds. He then improperly used county funds to pay off the reminder of the lease. In addition, he asked his deputy clerk to sign an affidavit saying the truck was being given to him and had the vehicle titled in his name in the Columbia license office. Because it was a gift, Kempf did not have to pay sales tax on the vehicle.





Per a plea agreement, Kempf was sentenced to 6 months in the Cooper County Jail. The sentence was suspended, and Kempf was placed on 2 years of court-supervised probation. As a condition of probation, Kempf will pay restitution in the amount of $4,843.20 to Cooper County and $797.78 to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Kempf also tendered his resignation, effective immediately, as part of the plea agreement.





“My Office has zero tolerance for Missourians who abuse their power,” Hawley said. “I promised to fight public corruption—and that is just what I am doing.”





The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Locke Thompson.



