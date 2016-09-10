Autumn Leaves Opens In Lee's Summit

Tribune Photo/Joey Hedges

Autumn Leaves of Lee’s Summit Assisted Living Memory Care celebrated their grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.





With 17 years’ experience building, designing, and operating communities solely for those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, family-owned and -operated Autumn Leaves sets the standard for memory care assisted living. Residents thrive in their home-like communities where they live with dignity and purpose.





Inspired Connections, their biography-based programming, helps them individualize each resident’s care based on their life story, including their wants, needs, interests and preferences. They firmly believe their residents still have a great deal to give, share, and do, despite a dementia diagnosis.

This evidence-based programming helps residents maintain cognition, ease anxiety, improve self-esteem, and create moments of happiness throughout their days. They're absolutely delighted to begin serving the Lee's Summit community in 2018.





Autumn Leaves is located at 3101 SW 3rd Street. For more information call 816-321-1648 or visit autumnleaves.com/communities/lees-summit/