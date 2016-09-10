Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Autumn Leaves Opens In Lee's Summit

Autumn Leaves Opens In Lee's Summit

Autumn Leaves Opens In Lee's Summit

February 17, 2018

Tribune Photo/Joey Hedges

Autumn Leaves of Lee’s Summit Assisted Living Memory Care celebrated their grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. 

With 17 years’ experience building, designing, and operating communities solely for those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, family-owned and -operated Autumn Leaves sets the standard for memory care assisted living. Residents thrive in their home-like communities where they live with dignity and purpose.

Inspired Connections, their biography-based programming, helps them individualize each resident’s care based on their life story, including their wants, needs, interests and preferences. They firmly believe their residents still have a great deal to give, share, and do, despite a dementia diagnosis.
This evidence-based programming helps residents maintain cognition, ease anxiety, improve self-esteem, and create moments of happiness throughout their days. They're absolutely delighted to begin serving the Lee's Summit community in 2018.

Autumn Leaves is located at 3101 SW 3rd Street. For more information call 816-321-1648 or visit autumnleaves.com/communities/lees-summit/


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,475
Jumpin’ Catfish Is Ready To Re-Open
Page Views: 2,355
Small Fire Forces Evacuation of Assisted Living Facility
Page Views: 2,180
Fire Damages Downtown Lees Summit Business
Page Views: 1,273
City Grapples With Budget Crisis
Page Views: 956
Gene Willis DeVaux
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Recycling Extravaganza, September 10th, 2016
Recycling Extravaganza, September 10th, 2016
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune