Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Back the Blue Ride for Officer Gary Michael

August 24, 2017

A Memorial Ride in honor of Officer Gary Michael who reached his End of Watch on Sunday, August 6, 2017 will be held this Saturday.

The Memorial Ride is hosted by Jeeps Against Veteran Suicide and Dirt Road Addiction. Riders from the Lee’s Summit area will meet at 8 a.m. The Bar, located at Third Street and Ward Road, and then make their way to Clinton.

In Clinton, the ride will begin at Clinton High School. Registration for the Ride begins at 10 a.m. Wrist bands will be needed to participate in the ride. The ride will begin around 11:30 a.m. after everyone registered. The ride will go through Truman Lake by the dam, the marina, and then through Clinton. While riding through Warsaw and Clinton, a stop will be made at the police stations so the children can drop off the crafts they have made for the officers. The ride continues to Dukes-N-Boots in Sedalia around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., though this is subject to change depending on the number of people coming. At Dukes-N-Boots we will have a Celebration of Life with help from local band Dirt Road Addiction. 

We plan on staying a while to talk to everyone, and just hang out for a good cause. We will also have state troopers and multiple officers riding with us. We look forward to seeing you all!

Registration will be:

$15 for Driver
$5 per Passenger
Kids 10 and under free


