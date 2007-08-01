Basketball Coach Jake Kates to Step Away from Summit Christian

SCA basketball coach Jake Kates as he coached what has now become his last game with the Eagles

After fifteen years, SCA boys’ varsity basketball coach Jake Kates announced April 26 that he will not return for another season with the SCA Eagles. Kates has led SCA boys’ basketball since the program started in 2005. Under his leadership, the team advanced to the Class 2 Elite 8 in 2007/08 and claimed a 3rd place in the Class 3 state tournament in 2008/09. They ended this past season undefeated in the Crossroads Conference and 18-6 overall.





Kates says of his time coaching SCA basketball, “I have thoroughly enjoyed building a championship level basketball program at Summit Christian Academy the last 15 seasons. I will terribly miss my guys, but I know they will continue to be a success. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”





For the first thirteen years of his tenure with SCA, Kates also served as the Athletic Director. Current AD Lance Quessenberry appreciates the many hours of service Kates put in as he built the SCA athletic program from the ground up. “The positive image of SCA athletics in this area is due in large part to the time, effort, and vision of Coach Kates. The majority of our athletic programs were started with his guidance and direction. His hand print will always be on our athletic department and his time here will continue to have a positive influence in the future.”





Kates’ influence extended off the court, as well. “He took every opportunity to pour into our students’ lives spiritually. His strong, positive influence will be difficult to replace. Even still, SCA wishes him nothing but continued success and blessings as he moves to a new area in the education and coaching world.”





SCA looks forward to the future as they will immediately begin accepting applications for a new basketball coach.





