Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Big BAM Announces 2018 Ride on Missouri's...

Big BAM Announces 2018 Ride on Missouri's Historic Route 66

Missouri Life magazine announces the fourth annual Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri), which will travel along Missouri’s historic Route 66 from Joplin to Eureka. This six-day event will begin on June 17 with a pre-ride party and festival at Schifferdecker Park in Joplin featuring live music. The 304-mile ride begins on June 18 and ends on June 22 in Eureka.

Four additional overnight towns will host the ride—Willard, Lebanon, Waynesville and Cuba. Each town will open its city park to welcome hundreds of Big BAM participants and anyone who wants to attend. Visitors will find free live music and entertainment from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the event area in each overnight town. The public is invited and encouraged to come enjoy the music and festivities.

Big BAM works with local authorities all along the route to help create a safe and fun event. Big BAM places water and rest stations every 10 to 12 miles. “We also encourage people along the route to set up refreshment stands if they wish and to cheer on the riders,” says Big BAM executive director Greg Wood, who is also publisher of Missouri Life magazine. “We have riders coming in from all over the United States and many other countries. For some, this will be their first time in Missouri. We hope all the towns along the route will be joining in on the fun and welcoming Big BAM riders.”

This is the fourth year for the event and the first time Big BAM has been on a route in the southern half of the state. “Missouri has so much to offer to bicyclists and travelers all along historic Route 66. We are very excited to have Big BAM traveling along this incredible iconic piece of American history.” says Wood.

Visit Missouri Life magazine announces the fourth annual Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri), which will travel along Missouri’s historic Route 66 from Joplin to Eureka. This six-day event will begin on June 17 with a pre-ride party and festival at Schifferdecker Park in Joplin featuring live music. The 304-mile ride begins on June 18 and ends on June 22 in Eureka.

Four additional overnight towns will host the ride—Willard, Lebanon, Waynesville and Cuba. Each town will open its city park to welcome hundreds of Big BAM participants and anyone who wants to attend. Visitors will find free live music and entertainment from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the event area in each overnight town. The public is invited and encouraged to come enjoy the music and festivities.

Big BAM works with local authorities all along the route to help create a safe and fun event. Big BAM places water and rest stations every 10 to 12 miles. “We also encourage people along the route to set up refreshment stands if they wish and to cheer on the riders,” says Big BAM executive director Greg Wood, who is also publisher of Missouri Life magazine. “We have riders coming in from all over the United States and many other countries. For some, this will be their first time in Missouri. We hope all the towns along the route will be joining in on the fun and welcoming Big BAM riders.”

This is the fourth year for the event and the first time Big BAM has been on a route in the southern half of the state. “Missouri has so much to offer to bicyclists and travelers all along historic Route 66. We are very excited to have Big BAM traveling along this incredible iconic piece of American history.” says Wood.

Visit BigBamRide.com for information and to register for the ride.  Click here to view the route map.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 667
Mavericks Sign Aneloski For 2017-18
Page Views: 608
Traffic Alert: Crews Will CLOSE part of Blue Parkway Over Night Beginning Aug. 7 at 8 p.m
Page Views: 598
Answering questions about Board of Education - from Board President Terri Harmon
Page Views: 487
Congressmen Cleaver and Yoder to Introduce Teen Suicide Prevention Act
Page Views: 448
Jackson County Executive Statement on Special Legislative Meeting
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit R-7’s Newest Sport is America’s Oldest Sport
Lee’s Summit R-7’s Newest Sport is America’s Oldest Sport
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio