August 26, 2017





Friends, Family, and Citizens of Lee's Summit





My name is Bill Baird. I have lived in beautiful Lee’s Summit almost half my life. Together, with my wife, Hillory, we have raised two children in the award-winning schools.





I have started successful businesses, volunteered and raised money for local nonprofits, and let my roots firmly take hold in this place we call home.





I have dedicated time and service to our community, including my recent term on the Lee's Summit R-7 school board. I am thankful for all that we have in this wonderful community, the hard work and vision put in place by so many amazing people.





I have decided to raise my commitment level to this most beautiful and shining city on a summit. There is no greater honor than to serve. Therefore, I hereby announce my candidacy for Mayor of Lee’s Summit. I promise to help bring direction, collaboration, transparency, and accountability to our local government. In addition, I will make you proud with how our city is represented and the inspiration that this office can reflect. I will work tirelessly to earn and keep your trust. The challenges to our city deserve pragmatic and cooperative solutions. I am grateful for your support.

Yours truly,

Bill Baird




