Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Bill Baird announce his candidacy for Mayor of Lee's Summit

August 26, 2017

Bill Baird announce his candidacy for Mayor of Lee’s Summit

August 26, 2017

Friends, Family, and Citizens of Lee’s Summit

My name is Bill Baird. I have lived in beautiful Lee’s Summit almost half my life. Together, with my wife, Hillory, we have raised two children in the award-winning schools.

I have started successful businesses, volunteered and raised money for local nonprofits, and let my roots firmly take hold in this place we call home.

I have dedicated time and service to our community, including my recent term on the Lee's Summit R-7 school board. I am thankful for all that we have in this wonderful community, the hard work and vision put in place by so many amazing people.

I have decided to raise my commitment level to this most beautiful and shining city on a summit. There is no greater honor than to serve. Therefore, I hereby announce my candidacy for Mayor of Lee’s Summit. I promise to help bring direction, collaboration, transparency, and accountability to our local government. In addition, I will make you proud with how our city is represented and the inspiration that this office can reflect. I will work tirelessly to earn and keep your trust. The challenges to our city deserve pragmatic and cooperative solutions. I am grateful for your support.
 
Yours truly,
Bill Baird



