Binney announces he filed for Mayor of Lee's Summit January 18, 2018



On Tuesday, January 16, 2018, I filed to run for the office of Mayor in Lee’s Summit.

I have been honored to serve on the City Council and am now in my second term. I was elected to the position of Mayor Pro Tem by the Council in 2016 and am currently finishing my second year in that role. My experience on the Council includes having served on each of the Council Committees as well as getting to be a liaison to many outstanding Citizen Boards and Commissions.

I graduated from Hickman Mills High School and the University of Missouri. I have lived in Lee’s Summit since the late 90’s. I hold a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri. I have ran my own business as a Realtor for the last 8 years, and recently returned to the banking profession. My experience as a small business owner, and in making lending decisions has provided me a unique perspective and ability to deal with a variety of issues that come before the City Council.

I believe we have been blessed to live in such a wonderful place, and feel a duty to continue to make it even better. As I have done for the last 5+ years, I will continue to look for economic development and redevelopment opportunities that make sense, continuing to address and improve our infrastructure conditions, and support and equip our public safety officials with the facilities and equipment they need; all while maintaining a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of this community.

We have changed the face of development in our community, and once again, people are interested in developing and building and creating jobs here. We also need to look closely to see if helping existing companies grow here can be accomplished..keeping what we have, when possible. We need to continue to make sure our community is adopting for the changing lifestyles of the baby boomers, from housing options to recreation and volunteer opportunities.

There will be challenges ahead...sales tax revenues are projected to flatten with the growth of online shopping, and franchise taxes(those paid to the City by utility companies) also continue to dwindle. The Legislature in Jefferson City continues to erode local control and give special interests tax breaks without a thought to local economies. But we have faced issues before and we will find ways to succeed.

As we move Lee’s Summit forward, it will be important to remember where we came from, and that we all want a better tomorrow. Our City recently celebrated it’s 150th anniversary, and the next 150 years can be even better with everyone’s help. I look forward to continuing to help lead this momentum and ask for your support in April.

Rob Binney FoRBinney@gmail.com







