

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit

Home » News » Blue Springs North Library Programs Blue Springs North Library Programs October 4, 2017

Children's Programs

November 1, 2017, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 2, 2017, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 4, 2017, Saturday at 10:00 AM Stop the Bully Hunker down to hear the tale of an Old West town where settlers had great hair and about the day the bad guys came to muss things up. Join Miles McMahon for a rip-roarin’ look at bullying and how to stop it. Get ready to be a part of the show! (For children) Registration is required. November 8, 2017, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 9, 2017, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 11, 2017, Saturday at 10:00 AM Chocolate Tasting Party for Kids Are you a chocolate lovin’ kid? Learn where chocolate comes from and what makes it so delicious with local food critic Pete Dulin. Then treat your taste buds to samples of America’s favorite treat. (Ages 8 and up) Registration is required.

November 13, 2017, Monday at 6:30 PM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 15, 2017, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 16, 2017, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required. November 27, 2017, Monday at 6:30 PM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 29, 2017, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

November 30, 2017, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

December 5, 2017, Tuesday at 6:00 PM Family Fun at the Movies Don't miss out on some family fun. Join us for a movie and a snack! (Ages 5 and up) Registration is required.

December 6, 2017, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

December 7, 2017, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a special trip from the North Pole to read a holiday story at the Library. After the story, sit on Santa's lap to tell him what you want for Christmas. Parents, don't forget your cameras! (All ages) Registration is required.

December 11, 2017, Monday at 7:00 PM Create with LEGO® Bricks: Rebel Fighter Bricks 4 Kidz classes provide an extraordinary atmosphere for children where we learn, we build, we play with LEGO® bricks. Programs are built around our special model plans designed by engineers and architects, with exciting themes such as space, construction, and amusement parks. At Bricks 4 Kidz, we believe that kids learn best through activities that engage their curiosity and creativity. (Ages 6 and up) Registration is required.

December 13, 2017, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

December 14, 2017, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

December 20, 2017, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

December 21, 2017, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 3, 2018, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 4, 2018, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required. January 8, 2018, Monday at 6:30 PM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 10, 2018, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 11, 2018, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 17, 2018, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required. January 18, 2018, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 22, 2018, Monday at 6:30 PM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 24, 2018, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required. January 25, 2018, Thursday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 27, 2018, Saturday at 10:00 AM Professor I Drop, the Juggling Scientist Jay Cady combines his love of science with circus skills in this interactive workshop. Topics include famous scientists, potential energy, density, and chart-making. The big finale is the "Four Box Mystery." (Ages 8 and up) Registration is required.

January 31, 2018, Wednesday at 10:00 AM Storytime for Families Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages) Registration is required.



Teen Programs

November 14, 2017, Tuesday at 6:30 PM GIMP 2.8: Photoediting Software Discover GIMP 2.8, a free photo-editing program that is similar to Adobe Photoshop. Learn to create posters, photos, business cards, wedding invitations, and artwork with this power-packed software. (For teens) Registration is required.

November 28, 2017, Tuesday at 6:30 PM Teen Anime Join fellow fanatics for fun! () Registration is required.

December 9, 2017, Saturday at 2:00 PM Science City: Robotic Rebellion Come to the engineering side and meet the robots. Join Science City educators as they shine a light(saber) on the mechanics of robotics in this Star Wars-inspired program. (For teens) Registration is required.

December 12, 2017, Tuesday at 6:30 PM Teens at the Library It’s your time to hang at the Library. Discover what we’ve planned just for you. () Registration is required.

December 26, 2017, Tuesday at 6:30 PM Teen Anime Join fellow fanatics for fun! () Registration is required.

January 9, 2018, Tuesday at 6:30 PM Teen Games Challenge yourself; challenge your friends. Bring it! () Registration is required.

January 23, 2018, Tuesday at 6:30 PM Teen Anime Join fellow fanatics for fun! () Registration is required.



Adult Programs November 2, 2017, Thursday at 7:00 PM Book Group Read any good books lately? Our MCPL book group members have, and they are saving a seat for you! Come meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books! Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Unless otherwise noted, the book groups are geared towards adults. (For adults) Registration is required.

November 7, 2017, Tuesday at 7:00 PM The Kennedy Assassination: Fact vs. Myth Examine the facts and fiction surrounding one of the most momentous events in American history. Veteran private investigator and former police officer Larry Berkland lays out the undisputed facts and the many conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy as well as the development and tactics of the United States Secret Service. (For adults) Registration is required.

November 9, 2017, Thursday at 7:00 PM Retirement Education Saving for retirement is something everyone should do, but many of us postpone. Explore how much you should save, how living longer can affect your retirement portfolio, and how a financial expert can help you create a strategy. This program is designed to help anyone--no matter what stage they are in life. (For adults) Registration is required.

November 13, 2017, Monday at 2:00 PM Getting to Know Our New Catalog Need help using the new online catalog? Learn about all of the new features the Library has added to help you access the books and other materials you need and get the most out of your account! (For adults) Registration is required.

November 16, 2017, Thursday at 7:00 PM Gift Giving by the Book Discover which books will make the best gifts this holiday season, and get started by bringing a book to swap. Enjoy a tasty treat while you browse. (For adults) Registration is required.

November 20, 2017, Monday at 3:00 PM American Red Cross Blood Drive (Jackson County) The Library is sponsoring a blood drive for the American Red Cross. We invite members of the community to consider donating blood and supporting this lifesaving initiative to help ensure reliable blood inventories in their area and beyond. Please make an appointment to donate blood online at www.redcrossblood.org. Eligible donors will need to be at least 17 years old (16 with written parental consent), weigh at least 110 lbs., and generally be feeling well the day of the donation. There is no upper age limit to donating blood! Call the Red Cross toll free with other eligibility questions at 1.866.236.3276. Please allow an hour for your donation and bring any form of photo ID with you. Your single blood donation could save up to three lives! (For adults) Registration is required.

November 21, 2017, Tuesday at 10:00 AM A Christmas Carol with Gerald Dickens, A Special Engagement The great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens is returning to MCPL for a special engagement. A professional actor in England, the energetic Gerald Dickens leaps, laughs, and sobs as he portrays the voices of A Christmas Carol. His striking resemblance to his great-great-grandfather and his dramatic rendition of A Christmas Carol bring the classic to life. Refreshments will be served. No audio or visual recordings or still photographs are allowed during the performance. For more information visit www.byerschoice.com. (All ages) Registration is required.

December 7, 2017, Thursday at 7:00 PM Make an Applique Tea Towel Learn to make tea towels decorated with colorful fabric appliques. Pick up a supply list at the branch or purchase a kit from the instructor for $10. (For adults) Registration is required.

December 7, 2017, Thursday at 7:00 PM Book Group Read any good books lately? Our MCPL book group members have, and they are saving a seat for you! Come meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books! Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Unless otherwise noted, the book groups are geared towards adults. (For adults) Registration is required.

December 14, 2017, Thursday at 7:00 PM Simple Strings Dulcimers Christmas Concert Enjoy Christmas classics played by members of the Simple Strings Dulcimers, and learn the history of the songs and instruments they play. (All ages) Registration is required.

December 16, 2017, Saturday at 2:00 PM The Dickens Carolers Get into the Christmas spirit with a performance by these festive singers dressed in beautiful Victorian attire. (All ages) Registration is required.

January 4, 2018, Thursday at 7:00 PM Book Group Read any good books lately? Our MCPL book group members have, and they are saving a seat for you! Come meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books! Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Unless otherwise noted, the book groups are geared towards adults. (For adults) Registration is required.

January 17, 2018, Wednesday at 7:00 PM Chair Yoga If you have always wanted to try yoga but have trouble getting up and down off the floor, this three-week class is for you. Get comfortable with yoga by learning basic poses, simple breathing exercises, slow-paced stretching, and easy relaxation techniques. All levels welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. (For adults) Registration is required. January 20, 2018, Saturday at 10:00 AM Business Basics: Finding More Customers Like Your Best Clients Discover how to find more potential customers by using free online databases. Learn the basics of navigating these helpful resources to create a list of consumer or business prospects that can grow your business. This program is funded by a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. (For adults) Registration is required.

January 22, 2018, Monday at 2:00 PM Outsmart the Scammers Discover the latest ways phone scammers are trying to get your money and how to avoid falling for their tricks. (For adults) Registration is required. January 24, 2018, Wednesday at 7:00 PM Chair Yoga If you have aways wanted to try yoga but have trouble getting up and down off the floor, this three-week class is for you. Get comfortable with yoga by learning basic poses, simple breathing exercises, slow-paced stretching, and easy relaxation techniques. All levels welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. (For adults) Registration is required.

January 31, 2018, Wednesday at 7:00 PM Chair Yoga If you have always wanted to try yoga but have trouble getting up and down off the floor, this three-week class is for you. Get comfortable with yoga by learning basic poses, simple breathing exercises, slow-paced stretching, and easy relaxation techniques. All levels welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. (For adults) Registration is required.







Leave a reply * Your name: * Your email: (email won't be published) Your website: (optional) * Comment: * CAPTCHA: Other Recent Articles from the News Category: Police Investigating Incident at LS North Campus

Lee's Summit Police Seeking Tips In Hit and Run Accident This Morning

Harvest Season is Underway on Missouri Farms & MoDOT Cautions Motorists to Watch Out for Slow Moving Vehicles

Greater Kansas City schools participate in International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4

Lee’s Summit Red Lobster General Manager Receives Peoples Developer Award

Pleasant Hill man charged in fatal shooting Friday on I-70 in Independence

Kiwanis Club September Terrific Kids

4th Annual Celebrity Roast & Toast for the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum fires up October 2

GLSHF Grant to Summit Tech Academy

The Mayor's Column September 30, 2017