Board of Education is moving public Q & A session with new superintendent on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to LSWHS January 17, 2017

By Janice Phelan Communications Executive Director Lee's Summit R-7 School District

In response to requests from staff and community members, the Board of Education’s question-and-answer session with Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, new R-7 superintendent, is being moved from the Stansberry Leadership Center to Lee’s Summit West High School, 2600 SW Ward Road. Meeting time remains the same -- 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The meeting is also being videotaped and will be shared with the community later this week via the district’s YouTube channel. Included is a link to Board of Education President Bob White’s letter regarding this meeting. http://bit.ly/2jphOqc





