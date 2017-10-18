Bob Johnson announces candidacy for Lee’s Summit City Council

October 18, 2017

Bob Johnson, a respected entrepreneur and public servant from Lee’s Summit, announced Wednesday his candidacy for the Lee’s Summit City Council, 4th District in the upcoming April 2018 municipal election.





Johnson, a former member of the Lee’s Summit City Council whose term ended April 2016, served the citizens of Lee’s Summit for twelve years in that role. Term limits, set forth in the City Charter, prohibited him from running again in 2016.





Johnson is also a former Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board member and previously served in the Missouri Senate and House.





“I am proud of my experience both in the private sector and in public service, and would like to apply my talents and vitality towards helping to create an even better quality of life for Lee’s Summit residents,” Johnson said.





As a former business owner who built homes for many families in Lee’s Summit during his career, he actively promotes more responsible guidelines governing the use of tax increment financing for public subsidies when used for retail development.





“We need to pull back on special interest tax credit programs and property tax abatements,” said Johnson.





Johnson is also a staunch advocate for local first responders including police, fire, and ambulance services.





As a former Missouri legislator, he was responsible for the legislation that allowed Lee’s Summit fire personnel to become licensed paramedics.





“These first responders have saved lives because of this important legislation,” Johnson stated.





An independent thinker who is not afraid to speak frankly on controversial issues, Johnson’s political style is one of inclusion. In a political climate that Johnson says is “polarized,” he embraces open dialogue and mature, intelligent debate.





“Voters in Lee’s Summit are searching for a problem-solving municipal government,” Johnson stated.



