Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Boot Block Raises $23,006 for Needy Families

Boot Block Raises $23,006 for Needy Families

December 23, 2017 

The men and women of the Lee’s Summit Fire Department and the Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 2195 raised $23,006 in three days for their annual Needy Family Fund. 

The Needy Family Fund Boot Block is a Lee’s Summit fundraising tradition dating back more than 30 years. For three days over the weekend of December 16, off-duty firefighters stood at the intersection of 3rd and Douglas from 9 a.m. to dusk collecting funds for Lee’s Summit Social Services.  

They would like to thank all of the citizens and visitors who donated.


