Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Campbell Middle School Girls Basketball Team Celebrates 25 Years

Campbell Middle School Girls Basketball Team Celebrates 25 Years

January 21, 2017

The Bernard Campbell Middle School girls basketball team celebrated 25 years by inviting former coaches and players to attend their final home game of the season on Jan. 17. A tribute to the school’s outstanding traditions, the turnout included approximately 50 former Mustangs reuniting, reminiscing and celebrating the accomplishments and growth of the program.  

In attendance were the original coaching staff, John Gross and Andrea Allen, as well as several of the original 1992-1993 Lady Mustangs. Mr. Gross, coach from 1992-2000, said, “Teaching and coaching is all about relationships, and to see all of those girls again was very special.”



