Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Campbell Middle School To Recognize All Former...

Campbell Middle School To Recognize All Former Girls Basketball Players On Jan. 17

December 31, 2016

In honor of Bernard Campbell Middle School’s 25th anniversary, the girls basketball program is planning a special recognition at the Jan. 17 game. All former BCMS girls basketball players are invited to attend a brief ceremony, scheduled around 4:45 p.m., just before the A team game, at Bernard Campbell Middle School.

The BCMS Mustangs will compete against the Pleasant Lea Middle School Tigers. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, contact Stu Reece, BCMS girls basketball coach, stu.reece@lsr7.net.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,221
One Man Injured In Airplane Crash In Lee's Summit
Page Views: 953
Editorial: The Year That Was 2016
Page Views: 748
Lawrence Howell Hudson
Page Views: 554
Gov. Nixon makes appointments to boards and commissions
Page Views: 504
LSNHS Broncobots To Host Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Jan. 7
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Get Ready for Tobacco 21!
Get Ready for Tobacco 21!
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio