In honor of Bernard Campbell Middle School’s 25th anniversary, the girls basketball program is planning a special recognition at the Jan. 17 game. All former BCMS girls basketball players are invited to attend a brief ceremony, scheduled around 4:45 p.m., just before the A team game, at Bernard Campbell Middle School.





The BCMS Mustangs will compete against the Pleasant Lea Middle School Tigers. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, contact Stu Reece, BCMS girls basketball coach, stu.reece@lsr7.net.