Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Carlyle Announces Lee’s Summit City Council Re-Election Bid

May 31, 2017

Trish Carlyle

Today, Lee’s Summit City Councilwoman, Trish Carlyle, announced her intention to file for re-election as councilwoman representing the city’s second district on the City Council. Carlyle who was first elected to the City Council in April 2014 cited a desire to continue her service to the community and provide leadership on governance and economic development initiatives. Carlyle made her announcement before scores of supporters at an event in Downtown Lee’s Summit.

“I’ve not yet accomplished all that I would like to accomplish as part of my service to the community as a councilwoman," said Carlyle. “There is the finalization of a new strategic plan for the city, the implementation of the new comprehensive improvement plan that voters approved in April and many exciting economic development projects that I want to see through to fruition."
 
Carlyle also noted the need for additional comity and decorum during the City Council meetings. “In some respects, I feel that we’ve lost our way, fallen prey to individual agendas and because of that we are not representing the citizens’ best interests on the dais. I want to be a part of a group that will restore respect, professionalism and integrity to our interactions and deliberations with one another, the city staff and the public at large,” said Carlyle.

The filing period for the April 2018 Municipal Elections is December 12, 2017 through January 16, 2018. Lee’s Summit residents will be voting for five council positions on the Lee’s Summit City Council and the position of Mayor. “There is no reason to wait until the filing period opens to announce my intention to run for re-election,” said Carlyle. “I want people to know that I believe we have unfinished business and that they have my long-term commitment to seeing those issues successfully resolved."



