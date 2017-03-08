CDBG Application Forms Available Online Beginning Jan. 13 for Program Year 2017-2018

By Melissa Bedford Fears

Public Communications Coordinator





The City will soon begin accepting applications for the 2017-18 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funding to support eligible programs and projects sponsored by eligible public agencies or not-for-profit organizations. Individuals are not eligible to apply. The application forms will be available online on Jan. 13, 2017. Completed applications will be accepted by the City from Jan. 16 through Feb. 17, 2017 and funds will become available after July 1, 2017.





The grant funds are provided to the City annually to meet the needs of low-to-moderate income individuals and families, to address slum or blight in Lee's Summit and to meet an urgent need (also known as the “Three National Objectives” of the CDBG Program). The City of Lee’s Summit was awarded $369,299.00 for the 2016-17 Program Year. The City’s 2017-18 CDBG grant amount is yet to be announced by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).





For-profit entities may be eligible for consideration if their proposed programs or projects serve a public purpose and meet the national objectives as well as the City’s CDBG Consolidated Plan objectives.





Lee's Summit was designated as an Entitlement Community under the CDBG program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which gives the City the authority to administer the grant in our community.





Information regarding the CDBG program is available on the City’s website: http://cityofls.net/Development/Community-Development-Block-Grant/CDBG-Home or by contacting the Planning & Special Projects Department at (816) 969-1600.





Applications will be accepted (postmarked) no later than 5 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 17, 2017.





The City Council’s Community and Economic Development Committee (CEDC) will hold a public hearing for applicants to present their proposals and funding requests as well as to provide an opportunity for public input.





The public hearing is tentatively set to be held:

Wed., March 8, 2017

4:30 p.m.

Council Chambers of Lee’s Summit City Hall

220 S.E. Green St.

Lee’s Summit, Mo.





Persons needing special accommodations should contact the City at least five days prior to the public hearing. If you have questions about the CDBG program or would like to receive an application, please contact Heping Zhan at (816) 969-1600 or e-mail Heping.Zhan@cityofls.net during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays – Fridays.