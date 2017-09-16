Cedar Creek Elementary Celebrates 20-years!

September 16, 2017





All former and current students, teachers and staff of Cedar Creek Elementary (CCE) are invited to attend a celebration commemorating the school’s 20th Anniversary!





CCE opened its doors on August 27, 1997. The school was built on 19 acres donated by Berbiglia’s South Side Investment. CCE is named after the Cedar Creek watershed, which is located near the school. The Cedar Creek Student Council helped to determine the cobalt blue and silver school colors and the Cyclone school mascot, according to their website.

The CCE Parent Teachers Association will host the celebration on Friday, September 22nd from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dr. Carpenter, Randy Rhodes, LS West Marching Band and LS West cheer leaders will be at a pep rally at 2:30 pm.





The day’s activities will include an assembly at the end of the school day followed by a carnival and picnic that night. Food trucks, bouncy houses and more will be outside the school and more activities will take place inside the school.





Cedar Creek Elementary is located at 2600 SW 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO 64081.





So mark your calendars and plan to attend!



