Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Chamber And R-7 School District Sponsor Spring...

Chamber And R-7 School District Sponsor Spring Recognition Program

January 21, 2017

When you hear the phrase "outstanding teacher," who comes to mind? You may want to nominate this person for the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Excellence In Teaching/R-7 Teacher of the Year Award.

Twelve R-7 teachers will receive the Excellence In Teaching Award. Each award recipient will also become a finalist for the R-7 School District's annual Teacher of the Year Award. The district's Teacher of the Year goes on to compete in the Missouri State Teacher of the Year program.
Any teacher, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and any guidance counselor or library/media specialist is eligible for the program. Due to the Missouri Teacher of the Year guidelines, guidance counselors and librarians are only eligible for the Excellence In Teaching Awards. They will not be considered for the Teacher of the Year Award since the state program is restricted to classroom teachers only.

Former Excellence In Teaching Award winners who are nominated again are eligible to submit an application to be considered for the Teacher of Distinction Award. Up to three Teachers of Distinction may be selected, and those recipients will also interview for Teacher of the Year.
All recognized teachers will be selected by a committee composed of R-7 staff and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and the community. The 12 Excellence In Teaching winners and three Teacher of Distinction recipients will be announced in late March and honored at an April 12 reception. The Teacher of the Year will be announced at the reception.

Nomination forms were sent home with R-7 students in January. Anyone wanting a form may also visit the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District website at http://www.lsr7.org/ and select the Excellence In Teaching and Teacher of the Year option or call 986-1017. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 26.


