Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Charity Chili Cook Off Saturday Oct. 14

Charity Chili Cook Off Saturday Oct. 14

Charity Chili Cook Off Saturday Oct. 14

October 11, 2017

The Annual Rotary & CASI Chili Cooking Contest will run this Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza, 2016 SE Green Street, in downtown Lee’s Summit. The public is invited to taste chili, salsa, & wings starting at 12:00 Noon.

Kids activities include a bounce house and face painting. BJ the DJ will provide entertainment. Admission is $5 to benefit local non-profit Pro Deo Youth Center and to fight polio. The event is sponsored by the Sunrise and Downtown Rotary Clubs and the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI). For more information call 816-525-9137.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 17,501
Suicide Is A Symptom
Page Views: 3,199
Speaking Up About Suicide
Page Views: 2,309
Lee's Summit Police Department asking residents to be alert and report suspicious activity
Page Views: 2,140
Planning Commissioners Hear Plan for Texas Roadhouse
Page Views: 2,074
Eric Lee Saylors Sr.
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Character Patrol: Angie Brown
Character Patrol: Angie Brown
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio