Charity Chili Cook Off Saturday Oct. 14

October 11, 2017





The Annual Rotary & CASI Chili Cooking Contest will run this Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza, 2016 SE Green Street, in downtown Lee’s Summit. The public is invited to taste chili, salsa, & wings starting at 12:00 Noon.





Kids activities include a bounce house and face painting. BJ the DJ will provide entertainment. Admission is $5 to benefit local non-profit Pro Deo Youth Center and to fight polio. The event is sponsored by the Sunrise and Downtown Rotary Clubs and the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI). For more information call 816-525-9137.



