Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Cierpiot Receives 8th Senate District...

Cierpiot Receives 8th Senate District Republican Nomination

Cierpiot Receives 8th Senate District Republican Nomination

August 15, 2017

Cierpiot pledges to continue focus on jobs and opportunity in the State.

Missouri House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot R-Lee’s Summit, was selected the Republican nominee for Missouri’s 8th State Senate district special election in November. The 8th District seat will be open due to the appointment of incumbent Senator Will Kraus to the State Tax Commission.

“Growing up in a Jackson County working class family, I knew that if we worked hard, played by the rules and saved our pennies, we could live a great life,” Cierpiot said. “But for too long, jobs have disappeared, wages have stagnated and the families of Jackson County have struggled to make ends meet. As State Senator, I will fight for policies that create great schools, better jobs and higher wages for Jackson County working families.”



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,713
Early-stage Startup Adding Dozens Of New Jobs To Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,227
Lee's Summit Experiencing Food Shortage
Page Views: 1,094
#practices4life August
Page Views: 1,017
Lee’s Summit School District Sweeps Regionals
Page Views: 953
New Charges Filed in Fatal Shooting of Police Officer. Charged is William Grant Noble of Clinton
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony: Cameron Hairston
National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony: Cameron Hairston
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio