Cierpiot pledges to continue focus on jobs and opportunity in the State.





Missouri House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot R-Lee’s Summit, was selected the Republican nominee for Missouri’s 8th State Senate district special election in November. The 8th District seat will be open due to the appointment of incumbent Senator Will Kraus to the State Tax Commission.





“Growing up in a Jackson County working class family, I knew that if we worked hard, played by the rules and saved our pennies, we could live a great life,” Cierpiot said. “But for too long, jobs have disappeared, wages have stagnated and the families of Jackson County have struggled to make ends meet. As State Senator, I will fight for policies that create great schools, better jobs and higher wages for Jackson County working families.”