The judicial offices of the Circuit Court in Jackson County will be closed at all of its locations on Monday, February 12 for Lincoln’s Birthday, and Monday, February 19 for Presidents’ Day.





Both dates are State of Missouri holidays, and the Jackson County Circuit Court is part of the state court system.

Court locations affected by the two holidays include:

Jackson County Courthouse

415 E. 12th Street

Kansas City, MO 64106





Eastern Jackson County Courthouse

308 W. Kansas

Independence, MO 64050





Family Court

625 E. 26th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108





Criminal Justice Building

1315 Locust

Kansas City, MO 64106





On the other hand, the County’s administrative offices located in the courthouses are open on Monday, February 12. And, they are closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 19.