The judicial offices of the Circuit Court in Jackson County will be closed at all of its locations on Monday, February 12 for Lincoln’s Birthday, and Monday, February 19 for Presidents’ Day.
Both dates are State of Missouri holidays, and the Jackson County Circuit Court is part of the state court system.
Court locations affected by the two holidays include:
Jackson County Courthouse
415 E. 12th Street
Kansas City, MO 64106
Eastern Jackson County Courthouse
308 W. Kansas
Independence, MO 64050
Family Court
625 E. 26th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Criminal Justice Building
1315 Locust
Kansas City, MO 64106
On the other hand, the County’s administrative offices located in the courthouses are open on Monday, February 12. And, they are closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 19.