City Council Strikes Down Special Use Permit on Airbnb Property August 12, 2017



By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter



Members of the Lee’s Summit City Council voted to deny a Special Use Permit for a Bed and Breakfast Homestay for a property that had been advertised on the Airbnb website platform. The special use permit application appeared before the Council at the August 10 regular meeting. Homeowner Anthony Blogumas made the request to the Council despite a recommendation to deny from the Planning Commission last month. The home is located at 2710 Monarch Court in the Monarch View subdivision.



Councilmember Trish Carlyle requested that the request be amended to deny rather than approve the request. The request to deny the permit was approved by a unanimous vote. Councilmember Dave Mosby was absent from the meeting.



Planning Division Manager Hector Soto, Jr. informed the Council that the City first became aware of the operation of the property as a short-term rental following a complaint made on March 28, 2017. The city's Neighborhood Services Division issued a notice of violation letter due to the lack of a special-use permit to operate a bed and breakfast. The property in question is zoned R-1, Single Family Residential.



Multiple protest petitions were filed with the City against the approval of the special use permit. Soto informed the Council that the number of protests filed more than met the requirement of a legal protest, which required a majority of six affirmative votes to pass the request. At least 30 percent of property owners located within 185 feet of the dwelling are required to meet that definition. In this case, 96 percent of property owners filed protests.



A number of Blogumas’ neighbors appeared at the Planning Commission meeting to offer their protests for the allowance of this resident to use his property for Airbnb purposes. Chief among the complaints were concerns over noise and an overabundance of vehicles parked in what is a cul-de-sac. Three neighbors appeared at the Council meeting to reiterate their complaints against the application.



The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) has two classifications for bed and breakfasts. One is for Bed and Breakfast Homestay which allows a resident homeowner to operate a Bed and Breakfast out of the home they live in. The property owner is required to reside in the property and rent out up to three bedrooms. Stays are limited to 14 days. The other allowance, a Bed and Breakfast Inn, allows for up to 12 guest rooms but still limits the stay to the length of 14 days.



The home is currently for sale. Blogumas told the Council he began renting out the property after losing his job, and needed to continue renting out the rooms in order to pay his mortgage on the property, child support payments, and other bills.



Neighbors complained that multiple cars had been parked outside the home. Up to 16 guests are advertised to stay at the home, though the applicant testified that this has occurred only a few times.



One neighbor told the Council that he returned home from weekend military duty only to have to weave around the cars parked in the cul-de-sac in order to reach his own home.



“What gets me about this is that this adversely affects the single-family residents in this neighborhood,” Mayor Pro-Tem Binney said. He further said that the City needed to address short-term rentals going forward.







