Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
City Crews Preparing for Wintry Mix on Sunday, Jan. 7

City Crews Preparing for Wintry Mix on Sunday, Jan. 7

City Crews Preparing for Wintry Mix on Sunday, Jan. 7

January 7, 2018

City crews are scheduled to begin treating streets with salt in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 7, and will continue throughout the day, as a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow are all possible. Rain is expected later in the day, but may refreeze overnight Sunday into Monday, Jan. 8.

Roadways are expected to be slick in the morning and residents are reminded to use caution at intersections and on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. The City will continue to monitor the weather forecast and update its response accordingly. 

Any additional updates will be posted on LSsnow.net, and the City of Lee’s Summit’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Residents also are encouraged to stay up-to-date on weather information by listening to local newscasts. 






