By Leilani Haywood

Tribune Reporter

Raising taxes, implementing cost containment measures and pulling $2 million from the reserve fund balance are some of the options City Council members discussed at the February 1 meeting in order to raise salaries for city employees.





In front of a chamber full of firefighters, police, machinists and other city employees, the Lee’s Summit City Council discussed raising wages for employees and tabled an ordinance to the February 8 work session that would require taking more than $3.4 million from the city’s reserve funds in order to get wages of city employees up to market.





During public comments Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 50 President Sgt. Rick Inglima presented data demonstrating that Lee's Summit Police Department pay was at the bottom of comparator cities. He also mentioned that the recent compensation study received by the city is not the first one that has concluded that city salaries are low and the city is in going to have problems recruiting and retaining employees if steps aren’t taken to rectify the situation.





A 1% sales tax increase and use tax was just one of the options for Lee's Summit budgetary challenges. Other options considered are a 6% cut across the board from each city department and exploring cost containment measures.





Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney, a mayoral candidate in the April election, said, “I'm awestruck as to how we got to this point. We're trying to implement $2 million for salary increases and suddenly it's not enough and the compensation study is terrible. We're being faced with a reduction in franchising taxes and every city has declining sales taxes. We have a good community with good public safety and we've rolled back the levy and tried to pay for things responsibly.”





Raise Sales Tax, Add Use Tax

Councilwoman Diane Forte noted that with a 1% increase in sales tax, Lee's Summit would be lower than Blue Springs 8.6% sales tax. “Compared to other areas in general, the city of Lee's Summit has one of the lower tax rates in eastern Jackson County,” says Steve Arbo, city manager. The additional 1% sales tax could generate $15 million in additional revenue.





A proposed tax increase requires voter approval. Councilman Phyllis Q. Edson expressed concern that public safety workers wouldn't realize a wage increase from a tax increase until January 2019 if the Council doesn’t take money from the reserve fund now to increase wages. “We have a room full of people who have been put off. I don’t want them to leave here feeling like they’ve gotten the shaft again,” she said to applause.





City Council is also exploring a 1% use tax that isn't an 'Amazon tax' or tax on online purchases. According to Conrad Lamb, the city finance director, the use tax is for purchases from out of the state of Missouri. The first $2,000 spent out of state isn't subject to use tax. “The state legislature passed Missouri clickthrough legislation in 2013 which is a use tax for online purchases. You don't have to file use tax on the first $2,000 spent,” said Lamb.





Explore Cost Containment

“There's a possibility that voters won't pass this,” said Councilman Phyllis Edson. “Shouldn't we go through a cost containment exercise before we go to the voters? Why aren't we talking about making those cuts first?”





Arbo said he would have some ideas for cost containment “but it could be distasteful. I might bring up some sacred cows. We will evaluate public safety, public works and the $2 million.”





After much discussion, Edson moved to have a work session February 8 to have Council work on the ordinance that would require the city to take more than $2 million from the reserve fund and increase wages. Edson stated that the reason she wanted to table the ordinance is to give Council time to fix some of the problems with it such as the amounts allocated for salaries which are based on the flawed compensation study Council recently received and to adjust the amounts allocated to the unions.





Binney suggested public polling to get some data on how Lee's Summit supports public safety.





Councilman Craig Faith says he knows three police officers looking for a job in the Kansas City metro area. “They are not looking at Lee's Summit for this reason. This is a problem we have now. Public safety folks are not asking for astronomical amounts but just up to market rates.”



