City Ends FY17 Below Expected Budget August 12, 2017



By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter



The City of Lee’s Summit ended the fiscal year $1.3 million dollars under budget in the General Fund, Management Analyst Jack Feldman reported at the August 7 Finance and Budget Committee meeting. “It’s a pretty good year on that front,” he said.



Feldman presented the FY17 General Fund financial dashboard to the Committee. The numbers run through June 30, the last day of the fiscal year.



The 2017 numbers are preliminary and unaudited, he explained. As of July 28, the Finance Department is still working invoices and accruals.



“Once the numbers are audited we will have the final picture of how 2017 ended,” Feldman told the Committee.

The City spent $65.2 million overall from the General Fund in 2017.



Several accounts are currently under budget, though as the numbers continue to come in the totals may wind up closer to projections.



One account of note, under “miscellaneous,” was $223,000 under budget. The category includes spending by the City Council.



Looking over spending by department, Feldman explained that the annual “clean-up” amendment will come forward in order to reconcile accounts under police, fire, and finance.



A more full report is forthcoming, he said.



Revenues came in at $2.8 million over budget, or 4.5 percent over budgeted amounts. The total is 2.3 percent over last year, Feldman continued.



The Charges for Services category saw significant increases over last year, due in part to increased ambulance fees last March. “It’s a category that is generating a sizable amount of revenue for us,” he said. “But, that is to recover 50 percent of our costs for E.M.S. services.”



Other increased revenues were reflected in Licenses and Permits due to economic development projects that have been coming through.



Over the past five years, property taxes have remained steady in accounting for about 30 percent of the City’s revenue. Sales taxes have increased about one percent over the same five years, making up about 23 percent of revenue this year.



Franchise taxes have continued in a downward pattern, decreasing from 24 percent in 2013 to just 20 percent in 2017. The trend is expected to continue.



Other revenues, including Charges for Service and License and Permits categories, continued to rise. “That has been a source of growth for us,” Feldman explained.



Sales tax revenues have continued an upward trend.



“It’s a great story in growth,” he said. Despite “one or two nervy months” sales tax revenue is expected to continue to grow in FY18.



Councilmembers Craig Faith, Phyllis Edson and Dave Mosby joined Chair Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney at the meeting.









