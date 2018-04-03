City Finance And Budget Committee Considers Tax Increase

By Leilani Haywood

Tribune Reporter





Lee’s Summit voters may be considering several tax increases on the August 1 ballot under a proposal moved forward by the City Finance and Budget Committee.





The Lee’s Summit City Council will consider the proposed tax increases at their February 1 meeting.





Lee’s Summit City Finance Director Conrad Lamb is recommending an increase in sales tax from half-percent to one-percent, a use tax and an increase in property taxes from the 89 cents per $100 to $1 per $100. The last time Lee’s Summit increased taxes was in 1995 when 52 additional police and fire department staff were hired, according to Lamb.





The tax increases are needed to pay for wage and benefit raises recommended within a recent 241-page analysis and study prepared by Springsted, Inc. under a city resolution adopting a compensation philosophy. An increase in the general sales tax would add from $7 million to $15 million while the proposed property tax increase would add $2 million to the city budget.





According to the Classification and Compensation study adopted by the city last month, competitive wages in “Lee’s Summit is, on average, slightly below the market average.” However, Lee’s Summit cost and expenditures for benefits was above average.





The study revealed a large percentage of city employees have worked for the city for over 10 years. Over 50% of employees that answered the question on the survey stated that they didn’t agree with the statement that “Lee’s Summit current compensation plan rewards me for excellent performance.”





The study also found “inequities between core general and represented employees, inequities between blue-collar and “non-blue-collar” workers, lack of career paths and appropriate separation between new and longer-tenured hires (without adjustment for performance given the concerns voiced with the process), existing pay or personnel policies which aren’t enforced consistently and considerable lack of respect for the current performance evaluation practices.”





Budget and Finance Committee members agree that action must be taken to restore trust with City employees and to rectify pay inequities. The committee considered an ordinance to dip into the City’s reserve fund balance for the additional $3.4 million to address salary gaps. “We must pay employees better and consider new revenue sources,” said City Manager Stephen Arbo.





Councilman Dave Mosby said, “I despise tax increases but I’m willing for this to be put on the table because we’re talking about responsible budgeting.”





Lamb noted that with the proposed tax increases, the Transportation Development Districts such as Summit Woods or Douglas Square would also raise sales taxes to 8.850%. Community Improvement Districts such as Raintree, Summit Fair, Langsford Plaza with a 1% increase would have an 8.850% tax on sales. However, Lee’s Summit has the lowest sales tax in the Kansas City metro area compared to similar cities such as Blue Springs or Grandview.





Mayor Pro Tem and Committee Chairman Rob Binney said, “I’m not willing to dip into reserves to pay salaries.”





Councilman Mosby added, “My gut feeling is that voters aren’t thinking about tax increases. We need to find money leftover or look at how we can work together to take care of employees.”