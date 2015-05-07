City Finance And Budget Committee Receives Update on TIFs

By Leilani Haywood

Tribune Reporter





“We are on target with paying off Todd George improvements and Blackwell improvements,” said Conrad Lamb, City of Lee's Summit Finance Director. “The East Highway 50 was actually a city initiated TIF to construct Todd George and Blackwell interchange initially approved in 2007. It contained four project areas of which project area 1 is the hospital campus, project area 2 was an amendment in 2013 and that consist of the Todd George Shopping Center anchored by Price Chopper.

The original cost was $45 million and that amount still stands today.”





The East Highway 50 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plans are one of six active TIFs in Lee's Summit. Lamb gave his annual report about the status of TIFs in Lee's Summit to the Finance & Budget Committee on Monday. “We're on target with paying off the improvements for the Todd George and Blackwell interchange,” said Lamb.





The city is recommending termination for the Chapel Ridge TIF that was approved in 2000. “The Chapel Ridge grew out of another TIF,” said Lamb. “The original TIF was the city's first TIF the northeast tax increment financing district. In 2001 the primary construction started for the shopping center south of Woods Chapel on both sides of Todd Powell road that runs north of airport. We had $108 million that ultimately grew to be $194 million because not only did we include the Strother interchange we had to construct the road to the east so it could connect to Todd George extension runs from Colbern up to Woods Chapel.”





Another TIF on track is the I-470 business and technology center with SkyZone, Frontier Justice and Flex Tech Offices on Independence Ave. Initially approved in 2000, it was amended in 2006 with the most recent amendment reducing the total amount of the TIF from $70 million to $66 million.

The Summit Fair and Summit Place TIF or Lee's Summit East was created in 2006 for $144 million. The TIF was for flyovers, reconstruction and realignment of Blue Parkway with $29 million as the reimbursable amount according to Lamb's presentation. That TIF was amended in 2008 and 2014 from $144 million to $233 million. Summit Place has been inactive and Lamb said the clock has been running on that TIF for five years.





When the TIF was amended in 2014 to add $18.5 million in subsidies, some council members expressed concern about adding more retail instead of focusing on higher quality jobs or office space. Former City Council member Derek Holland told the Lee's Summit Tribune, “We’re making a mistake,” he said. “Not in the mistake of the project, but in the extent that we’re going to.”





Lamb said the amendment was needed because “we changed some things when we found out that certain costs would be funded from the Community Improvement District. We moved some costs to the TIF and other costs to the CID.”





The Longview Farm TIF was one of the first for the city in 2002 with $200 million in subsidies. “This was the most unique of all the TIFs we've done because the majority are retail type TIFs,” said Lamb. “Longview was a historic preservation TIF to restore historic buildings and a property tax increment would go to pay for those improvement costs. It was amended multiple times and most recently in 2015.”





The Lee’s Summit Tribune reported in 2015 that the original TIF divided the project into 10 project areas in an effort to maximize potential revenue; once activated, a TIF area has 23 years to generate revenue. Only four of these areas were activated before the TIF’s ten-year limit was reached in 2013 (encompassing the restaurant and retail development at Longview Boulevard and Third Street; the pharmacy and gas station; the McDonald’s restaurant; and Historic Longview Mansion).





The Longview Farm TIF was divided to create the New Longview Farm TIF. On August 29, 2015 the Lee’s Summit Tribune had reported that Mariner Real Estate Management requested a new TIF plan as well as an amendment and an inter-fund loan, to assist in the financing of the New Longview residential and commercial developments. The city expects to incur significant costs in the preparation and review of contracts and other legal documents in order to proceed. Because there is no funding source for such expenses, Mariner has agreed to reimburse the city for those costs.





The New Longview TIF approved in 2015 is $81 million in subsidies. The payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) was a “significant driver,” said Lamb. “Restaurants have turned over and it's taken time to get economic activity but this year they exceeded it.” A B&B Theater is slated into that area as well as a daycare in the area near View High Drive and Third Street. The Lee’s Summit Tribune had reported that the new development is expected to include approximately 100,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, 100,000 square feet of office space, 200 units of age-restricted housing, and a 50-bed memory care facility.





Another active TIF is the Ritter Plaza at Highway 291 and Swann Road. The $13 million TIF was approved in 2007. “This is one of the smaller TIFs located southeast of WalMart with Arvest bank, Autozone, and Jack in the Box. Recently all the pad sites were completed with Petsmart and Party City.”





Two TIFs that have been approved but are inactive include Paragon Star at I-470 and View High Drive for $211 million and Village at View High for $69 million. City Council approved the Paragon Star TIF in 2016 and Village at View High in 2017. Paragon's development team requested the TIF as a funding mechanism for a youth soccer complex and retail village. The 77.9 acres at the northwest corner of the interchange is slated to be developed into a mixed-use retail village, with a primary focus on a 12-field competitive youth soccer complex. The TIF plan will assist in the funding of that complex, as well as trails integrated with the Jackson County trail system.





The Village at View High will be a $225 million, 74 acre mixed-use development at the northeast corner of SW View High Drive and SW 3rd Street. The Village at View will be bring 310 new apartments, a 13-acre senior living facility, a quarter-million square feet of retail, more than 100,000 square feet of office/medical space, and entertainment and dining options. When a TIF is approved, the developer has 23 years to build with TIF subsidies. However, if a TIF expires, a developer can return to Lee's Summit City Council and request another TIF.